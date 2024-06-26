Latest News

From education to employment

Mesma June 26, 2024
0 Comments
The Quality Professionals Awards 2024 Winners Revealed

The winners of the first Quality Professionals Awards were revealed today.

The event, in its first year, gathered 200 people from across further education and employability to honour the contribution of quality and compliance professionals.

11 winners awards were presented across 9 categories and two overall outstanding winners were selected from all the finalists.

In addition, 6 finalists were given highly commended awards in recognition of their achievements.

53 finalists represented organisations across the UK including FE colleges, independent training providers, universities, third-sector providers, employers, and employability providers of all sizes.

Lou Doyle, CEO of Mesma; the founders of the Quality Professionals Awards and Dan Howard, Deputy CEO of Springfield Training hosted the afternoon celebration at the Hilton Leeds City.

Lou Doyle said:

“Outstanding quality assurance and compliance practice is what you do when no one is looking. It is created by building trusted and supportive relationships with colleagues. Today, we celebrate the achievements of people who exemplify that and the impact they have across further education and employability.”

Winners of The Quality Professionals Awards 2024

Rising Star – FE & Skills (sponsored by S Knights Recruitment)

Charlie Bowers – Exceed Training Company

Rising Star – Employability (sponsored by S Knights Recruitment)

Kaneez Fatima – Belina GRoW CIC

Compliance Team (sponsored by Strata)

London South Bank University

Quality Improvement Initiative (Sponsored by Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network)

Observations, Bridgwater and Taunton College

Quality Improvement Collaboration (sponsored by Mesma)

York and North Yorkshire, Multiply Consortium

Quality Improvement Leader (sponsored by Mindful Education)

Hannah Kirkham – Leeds City Council

Quality Team – FE College (sponsored by OAL)

Quality Team – Nelson and Colne College Group

The Quality Professionals Awards 2024 Awards

Quality Team – Independent training and employability (sponsored by OAL)

The Education and Head Office Team – PMA Education

Quality Improvement Professional (sponsored by UVAC)

Shenay Cantelo-Poppe – Future Talent Learning

Compliance Professional (sponsored by SDN)

Samantha Rushmore – Jobs 22

Social Mobility Quality Improvement Initiative (sponsored by Cognisoft)

CSW Group – YEP!

Outstanding Contribution to Quality Improvement – Employability (sponsored by Tribal)

Reed in Partnership

Outstanding Contribution to Quality Improvement – FE and Skills (sponsored by Tribal)

York and North Yorkshire, Multiply Consortium

Highly Commended:

  • Ranjit Singh, Hull College
  • Education Partnership North East
  • Ambition Scotland
  • Emma Simpson, Middlesbrough College
  • Middlesex University, The Open University and UVAC
  • Jogita Govind, LEAP Powered by Travis Perkins
Published in: Education News | FE News, Employability News - Career Guidance & Advice, Work and leadership, Featured voices
Topics:
Mesma

