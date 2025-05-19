UK-EU Summit Boosts Youth Employability and Education Opportunities | Sector Reaction

This week, the Prime Minister struck yet another deal that delivered in the national interest of this country. It was good for growth, good for jobs, good for bills, and good for our borders.

In the last two weeks alone, the government delivered trade deals with India and the United States. Jobs were saved, growth was faster, wages were rising.

These deals were a huge vote of confidence in the United Kingdom. They showed that, even though times had been tough, the decisions the government had taken to stabilise the economy and lead the way internationally had made this a country people wanted to do business with again.

Youth Experience Scheme to Bridge Education and Employment

The UK-EU Summit held in London on 19 May 2025 marked a significant step forward in relations, with leaders agreeing on a youth experience scheme that will strengthen pathways from education to employment.

The scheme, once finalized through further negotiations, could see young people able to work and travel freely in Europe again, with arrangements capped and time-limited. This mirrors existing schemes the UK has with countries like Australia and New Zealand, where there is an annual quota of visas allowing people between 18 and 35 to work in each other’s countries for up to three years.

Enhanced Educational and Employment Opportunities

The scheme will support skills development, vocational training, and educational exchanges that directly enhance career prospects

The UK is also negotiating to rejoin the Erasmus+ programme, which allows students to study or do internships abroad

Young people will gain valuable international work experience and develop skills that employers value

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

“In this time of great uncertainty and volatility, the UK did not respond by turning inwards, but by proudly taking our place on the world stage, strengthening our alliances and closing deals in the interests of British people.

“First India, then the United States – in the last two weeks alone that was jobs saved, faster growth and wages rising. More money in the pockets of British working people, achieved through striking deals not striking poses.

“We took another step forwards, with yet more benefits for the United Kingdom as the result of a strengthened partnership with the European Union. It was good for our jobs, good for our bills and good for our borders.

“That’s what the British people voted for last year, and it’s what my government delivered.”

Sector Reaction

David Hughes, Chief Executive, Association of Colleges said:

“I am very pleased to see today’s UK-EU Summit work towards a youth experience scheme and association to the Erasmus+ programme. These are hugely positive steps opening up future opportunities for our young people.



“AoC stands ready to support the UK Government and European partners as discussions progress, and I hope developments can move forward quickly, allowing young people in colleges to benefit soon from the invaluable employability, vocational and life skills that international mobility generates.”

John Dickie, Chief Executive of BusinessLDN, said:

“For too long, negotiations with the European Union have been defined by performative politics rather than economics.

“The Government is right to take a pragmatic approach to resetting relations with our nearest trading partners that supports jobs and boosts growth.

“It’s particularly welcome that the UK and EU have committed to working together on a youth experience scheme, which modelling shows could deliver a significant shot in the arm to the economy.

“Both the UK and EU should now look to build on this agreement to benefit people on both sides of the Channel.”

Neil Carberry, Chief Executive of The Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) said:

“Talent businesses support the growth of the economy, and any changes that speed that growth help recruiters and employers alike. Sensible steps to remove barriers to trade at the border, without re-opening the Brexit debate, will be welcomed by businesses. This deal addresses many of the key areas of concern – though more work is still needed to support the UK’s primary strength in services.

“Brexit accelerated the departure of EU nationals from the UK, and slowed attraction. In particular, it made the UK a less attractive base for businesses’ European hubs. Today’s steps on youth mobility and goods trade go some way to addressing this. But the real test will be in the fine print because if it is too limited or complex, it risks falling flat.”