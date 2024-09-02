Latest News

Top 3 Thought Leaders of August 2024

FE News Editor September 2, 2024
August Top 3

Each month we find our Top Three most popular exclusive thought leadership articles on FE News.

Congrats to all of our thought leaders who have contributed this month. Find out this month’s top three exclusive articles! Keep scrolling to see August’s most popular Exclusive Main Feature… and the most popular thought leader and influencer on FE News in August 2024!

FE News Top Three: August 2024

In third place is Skills England: A Precious Moment in Time
By Dr Deirdre Hughes OBE is an Associate Professor, at Warwick University, Institute for Employment Research (IER) and Director of dmh associates and CareerChat (UK).

In second place is Navigating the Future of Apprenticeships: Insights from the DfE Growth and Skills Levy Webinar
By Helen Cuthbert is AELP’s Policy and Stakeholder Manager

In first place is Keir Starmer launches Skills England to repair ‘broken’ training system: What can we learn from Wales?
By Yusuf Ibrahim, Assistant Principal at Cardiff and Vale College

Published in: Education News | FE News, Featured voices
Topics: ,
FE News Editor

