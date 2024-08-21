Skills England: A Precious Moment in Time

With exam results season upon us, we are reminded of the pressing need for robust and accessible career support systems for individuals at every stage of life. These results often mark pivotal moments for young people, shaping their future career paths and educational opportunities. However, career development is not confined to youth; it is a lifelong journey. As we begin a new chapter with Skills England, it’s crucial to recognise the agency’s transformative potential—if it operates strategically and with a fully integrated approach.

To ensure that Skills England achieves its mission, cross-departmental collaboration must be at the forefront. The agency cannot afford to work in silos; instead, it must harness the expertise and resources spread across various government departments. This is not just an opportunity but a necessity. Skills policy is being shaped by numerous departments—such as the Department for Education, the Department for Work & Pensions, the Treasury, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, and more—and coordinating all these efforts under a unified strategy is essential for meaningful progress. The Cabinet Office should be actively involved in this. Skills England should be the catalyst that brings these disparate efforts together, ensuring that all government departments work in tandem rather than in isolation. This is a precious ‘moment in time’ for innovation, cooperation and collaboration.

It’s also refreshing to see more female Ministers taking up key positions within the government. This shift brings a new perspective, and there is a strong hope that it will foster a greater appetite for collaboration across departments rather than perpetuating siloed approaches. With a more diverse leadership, there is an increased potential for innovative, inclusive solutions that truly address the complexities of education, industry and local communities’ skills challenges.

Equally crucial is the development and integration of an all-age careers framework within Skills England at both strategic and operational levels. This framework should not be an afterthought but a core component of the agency’s mission. By embedding an all-age approach to career guidance, Skills England can monitor progress being made to ensure that every individual, regardless of age, has access to the support and training needed to thrive in a rapidly changing job market. This will not only support lifelong learning but also align with the broader goals of the agency to deliver high-quality, employer-driven skills provision across the nation.

Additionally, Skills England should adopt a clear thematic focus on critical areas such as labour market intelligence (LMI), careers pathways, employability, and skills, and the impact of AI and large language models, whilst also ensuring the voices of citizens and employers are central to its strategy. By focusing on these key themes, the agency can stay ahead of emerging trends and ensure that its policies are both relevant and effective.

To conclude, the success of Skills England will hinge on its ability to break down silos within government, foster a collaborative spirit led by diverse leadership, and embed a comprehensive, all-age careers framework into its strategy from the outset. These actions, coupled with a focus on critical thematic areas, will be key to delivering on the ambitious goals set out for the agency and, ultimately, to driving the skills agenda forward for the benefit of all.

Dr Deirdre Hughes OBE is an Associate Professor, at Warwick University, Institute for Employment Research (IER) and Director of dmh associates and CareerChat (UK).

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are my own and do not necessarily reflect the official policies or positions of any institution or organisation with which I am affiliated.