Results Day 2024: A Level, T Level and VTQ results are in! STEM Surge and T Level Growth | Sector Reaction

Over 1 million qualifications achieved as JCQ issues 2024 Level 3 results for A/AS levels, VTQs and T Levels

Results for this year’s A levels are similar to those awarded in 2023.

More than 7,000 students have passed T Levels – over twice as many as last year – across 16 pathways, including for six new T Levels.

88.7% (6,543) students have achieved a pass or above in T Levels.

The Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) congratulates students in England, Northern Ireland and Wales for results received today. These include AS/A level, Level 3 vocational and technical qualifications (VTQs), and T Levels.

The approach to grading returned to pre-pandemic arrangements in England last year, and this year Northern Ireland and Wales have completed their transition to pre-pandemic arrangements.

This year’s awards show a strong interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects – with the number of students taking mathematics A level exceeding 100,000, along with increased entries for further mathematics, physics and computer science A levels.

Today’s results show the range and quality of achievements of those studying for VTQs and T Levels.

Exam boards have awarded 250,000 VTQ results in over 245 qualifications. The largest sector subject area is business, administration and law.

Key Data on Level 3 Results Day

A/AS levels

A level entries for all ages increased by 2.2% to 886,514 in 2024.

AS entries down by 0.6% from 141,096 in 2023 to 140,287 in 2024.

A level entries include an increase of 1.3% for 18 year olds, but also an increase of 5.0% for students aged 17 and under, and an increase of 14.7% for aged 19 and over.

The 18 year old population is up by 0.9% from 729,024 to 735,259; the 19 year old population is up by 1.4% from 743,747 to 753,892 (according to ONS population projections)

Female students make up 54.1% of A level entries.

82,081 A* grades were awarded: male students have achieved more A* grades (9.5% of grades awarded to males were A*, 9.1% of grades awarded to females).

246,637 A-A grades were awarded o female students achieved more A-A grades (28.0% of grades awarded to females were A* to A, 27.6% of grades awarded to males).

When compared with 2023, results at A* up by 0.4 percentage points from 8.9% to 9.3% when compared with 2019, up by 1.6 percentage points from 7.7% to 9.3%

When compared with 2023, results at A* to A up by 0.6 percentage points from 27.2% to 27.8% when compared with 2019, up by 2.4 percentage points from 25.4% to 27.8%

When compared with 2023, results at A* to E down by 0.1 percentage point from 97.3% to 97.2% when compared with 2019, down by 0.4 percentage point from 97.6% to 97.2%

The number of students achieving A* to E grades has increased in 2024 in comparison with both 2023 and 2019.

Mathematics remains the most popular A level subject, accounting for 12.1% of all entries in 2024. Entries have exceeded 100,000 for the first time (107,427, up by 10.9% from 96,853 in 2023).

Further mathematics A level has biggest percentage increase in entries; up 19.9% from 15,080 entries in 2023 to 18,082 in 2024.

There has been a large increase in physics entries this year – up 12.3% to 43,114.

The ten most popular A level subjects in terms of entries in 2024 are: mathematics (107,427), psychology (78,556), biology (74,367), chemistry (62,583), history (47,297), business studies (44,961), sociology (44,359), art and design subjects (43,668), physics (43,114) and economics (40,451).

Psychology entries are down by 2.4% this year but this remains the second most popular subject.

Entries for history are also down by 2.2% but the subject has held position as the fifth most popular.

Economics entries have gone up by 3.3%, though the subject has dropped one position to tenth most popular, because of the increase in physics entries.

T Levels

This is the third year T Levels have been awarded, with 7,380 students receiving overall results – over twice as many as last year.

88.7% (6,543) have achieved a pass or above.

T Level results data covers 16 individual T Levels, six of which are being awarded for the first time.

VTQs

250,000 VTQ results have been issued today, across 15 subjects.

217,600 results were for Applied Generals, 32,400 were for Tech Levels.

Business, administration and law is the most popular sector subject area.

Nearly 22,100 top grades have been awarded.

Jill Duffy, Chair of JCQ Board of Directors and Chief Executive of OCR, said:

“Results day is the culmination of years of dedication from students, teachers, and parents and carers. With A level grades similar to last year, Gen Z students and their teachers will see some much needed continuity and stability after the disruptions of the pandemic.

Margaret Farragher, JCQ’s Chief Executive, said:

“Huge congratulations to students on their achievements, spanning a range of vocational, technical and academic qualifications. While the pandemic is now behind us, we must acknowledge that this group of students faced disruption during their education and pay tribute to their resilience. I would also like to recognise and thank exams officers and teachers for supporting students with their assessments. They have once again helped to deliver a smooth and successful exam series, evident from today’s results.”

“Whether going to university or into training or straight into a career, their qualifications help them move on to their next stage, and we wish them every success in the future.”

The Welsh Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle Said:

“Today is a big day for everyone receiving their results across Wales. I want to congratulate all the students, as well as our fantastic teachers and school and college staff, for all their hard work leading up to today.

“This year’s exams mark the final step to pre-pandemic arrangements. This year, for the first time since the pandemic, A-level and AS Levels exams and assessments took place with the same arrangements as pre-pandemic.

“The results are what we hoped to see and are broadly similar to pre-pandemic outcomes.

“Each and every one of you receiving results today should be tremendously proud of your achievements. Today is testament to your resilience and perseverance.

“Whatever your plans are for the next step in your life, I wish you all ‘pob lwc’. There are many ways to continue your learning, some of you may be about to start an apprenticeship or a new job or maybe you have secured a place at your chosen university, including some of our great institutions here in Wales.

“But if you need advice on what to do next, there’s plenty of information and support available to you, through your school or college as well as the Young Person’s Guarantee which offers a range of options.”

“I will continue to focus on doing everything I can to raise standards and ensure everyone is supported to reach their full potential.”

Sector Reaction

Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson Munira Wilson MP said:

“Congratulations to all those students who received their results today, whether that was A Levels, AS Levels, T Levels or BTecs.

“Every single student should be immensely proud of the results they have received today.

“But there will be thousands of students who will have missed out on the grades they hoped for, including those who have been learning in schools affected by RAAC.

“It is right that the Government begins work immediately to improve school infrastructure throughout the country.

“The regional inequality in results also remains concerning, and the government must ensure every child, no matter their background, is able to fulfil their potential.”

Pepe Di’Iasio, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said:

“Congratulations to students receiving their results in Level 3 Vocational and Technical Qualifications, T-levels, A-levels and AS-levels. This is a red-letter day for thousands of young people and there will be both celebrations and disappointments. Students in the latter category should not despair, however, as there are a range of options available. Please do speak to your school or college who will help you decide on your next steps.

“The staff in our schools and colleges also deserve great credit for all they have done to support these young people in their courses and exams. While the dark days of the pandemic are in the past, its legacy continues to haunt us, as many of these students experienced severe disruption to their education. In particular, this impacted upon young people from disadvantaged backgrounds whose families were also adversely affected by the subsequent cost-of-living crisis.

“We will have to wait for a full equalities analysis of these results, but wide gaps in attainment in the top A-level grades continue to be apparent between English regions, broadly reflecting differing rates of prosperity and disadvantage. More students in London and the South East achieve A*-A grades than in other regions, particularly in the Midlands and the North. These figures are a sign of the deep inequalities in our society, and we welcome the new government’s focus on tackling child poverty and disadvantage. This work will need to produce tangible results sooner rather than later.

“It is great to see that maths continues its all-conquering trajectory as the most popular A-level subject, but other subjects, such as creative arts and design and technology, have fared less well over the past decade. This is a result of previous government policy which has tended to marginalise these subjects. It is worrying to see a further significant decline in entries to drama this year, and we hope that the new government’s curriculum and assessment review will champion these subjects as they are vital both to our cultural life and our economy.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“Congratulations to all students receiving their results for A levels, T levels, BTECs and other vocational and technical qualifications (VTQs) today. These grades are the result of a huge amount of hard work by both students and school staff. Everyone should be very proud of their achievements.

“The results students receive today are not only an acknowledgement of their achievements but also a passport to the next stage of their lives. Whatever their grades or hopes for the future, there are so many options available to them on the path ahead, whether that leads to further study, training or employment.

“The upcoming curriculum and assessment review announced by the government is a real opportunity to improve qualifications in future years and ensure they prepare young people for the world they will be part of, as well as meeting and valuing the needs of all students.

“There is no ‘one size fits all’ when it comes to post-16 qualifications and many students’ needs cross over the arbitrary labels of ‘academic’ or ‘vocational’. Schools and colleges need a flexible qualification offer which enables them to meet those needs and support individuals to progress.

“The emphasis on short-term knowledge retention, high stakes final exams, and the potentially harmful impact on student wellbeing, must also be addressed, and a more balanced and varied approach to assessment developed.”

Maggie Jones, Director of Qualifications and Partnerships, CIM Said:

“Congratulations to all students receiving their exam results this morning. Everyone should be very proud of the dedication, hard work, and perseverance they have shown.

“As those students who received their results today take the next step in their life, it’s worth bearing in mind the popularity of studying for a marketing qualification, with research showing that three fifths, (60%) of young people consider it an option. Marketing is a flexible field that opens up a world of possibilities for the future, not least as the industry capitalises on emerging technologies like AI.

“For those who didn’t get the grades they hoped for or who don’t want to go to university, there are a number of routes that don’t involve a degree. Marketing apprenticeships provide valuable practical experience alongside theoretical knowledge. Aspiring marketers can also study professional qualifications which develop essential knowledge and open up career opportunities.

“It is vital that young people are aware of the varied pathways available to them, and we are committed to supporting initiatives that provide flexible and accessible routes into marketing careers.

“Once again, congratulations to all who have received their results today. We wish you all the success, and are excited to support you on your journey. We look forward to seeing your contributions to the marketing industry.”

Qasim Hussain, Vice President Further Education, NUS said:

“Congratulations on making it to results day! I know you have worked extremely hard to be here, and I am proud of you no matter what happens next.

“Whether you choose to go straight into work, start an apprenticeship, or go to university, there is no one path to success. Any decision is a good decision as long as it is right for you. If you don’t know what you want to do, make sure to talk to your teachers, or guidance or careers counsellors to help identify what is the right path for you.

“If you haven’t got the grades you expected, don’t panic. It may feel like the end of the world, but there are lots of ways to achieve your goals. If you didn’t get into the university you wanted, ask your teachers or guidance counsellors about clearing. If you are not interested in clearing, there is no shame in retaking an exam or taking a year out to rethink your goals.

“Your grades do not define you. Whether you did better or worse than expected, you should be proud of all the hard work you put into getting yourself through such a stressful time. If you’re planning to stay in education, I hope to see you as part of the student movement in the future!”

UUK Chief Executive, Vivienne Stern MBE said,

“Everyone who worked hard for their results today should be immensely proud of themselves. It is heartening to see that a record number of disadvantaged students have gained a place at a university or college this year. We know that a degree has particularly strong benefits for students from disadvantaged backgrounds, and this will boost earnings and career prospects throughout their lifetimes.

“UCAS and universities are on hand to support anyone who has not received the grades they were hoping for, or any prospective student who needs advice. There are still a wide variety of courses available through clearing this year at a range of universities.

“University can be a life changing opportunity. we look forward to welcoming our new cohort of students at institutions across the country this Autumn.”

Philip Blaker, Chief Executive at Qualifications Wales said:

“Well done to everyone who has got their results today, congratulations. Results are a big milestone in learners’ lives, and many will be looking forward to their next steps – whether that be to work, an apprenticeship, or higher education.

I hope you got the grades that you were hoping for. If not, don’t worry. There’s lots of information and support available to you, including through your school or college as well as information on who can help you on our website.”

Arrangements for qualifications this year were the final stage of a gradual return to pre-pandemic processes that commenced when formal exams returned in 2022. Differences in approaches to awarding over the last four years mean that comparisons should not be drawn between annual outcomes during this period.”

“To prepare learners in taking their next steps, it’s vital that Welsh qualifications are trusted and valued across the UK and beyond, demonstrating what learners know and can do.

That’s why it was important to return to pre-pandemic arrangements for qualifications, to secure long-term fairness in the system, and ensure learners in Wales can progress with confidence to whatever lies ahead.”

“Thank you to everyone who has supported learners as they’ve progressed through their courses, especially to practitioners and other staff at centres for their work throughout the year.

These results clearly demonstrate the resilience of learners in Wales and the commitment of those who prepare and support learners through their studies.”

Camilla Drejer, Managing Director for Citizenship, Sustainability & Responsible Business, commented:

“University applications are an indicator of disciplines and potential jobs young people may be aspiring to. While it’s positive that applications are rising for engineering and technology, computing, and maths subjects, it would be remiss to ignore that there is still a stubborn gender divide in the take-up of STEM subjects. Technology, and the acceleration of AI, is changing the economy and the skills required to succeed. It’s therefore vital that innovation is driven by diverse teams who bring in a range of experiences and backgrounds. We are also in a world where it’s less about the subject young people choose, but the work-ready skills they have – and ensuring digital literacy for all is fundamental.

“There are positive signs of change. Accenture research shows the rise of generative AI is encouraging more Gen Z women to consider a career in technology. Moreover, as business scale their investments in AI, and technology becomes more intuitive, it will create demand for a multidisciplinary set of skills spanning software engineering, linguistics, and design – all of which creates opportunities for women and men to flourish in an economy completely rebooted with AI.”

Amanda Wilkinson, Director of Universities Wales, said:

“Congratulations to all those collecting their results today.

“This is a pivotal day for students and they should be proud of their achievements, and of the hard work and dedication that has brought them to this stage. Students can now look forward to the next step of their journey, which for many will involve studying at university.

“University can be a truly transformative experience; one that opens doors, broadens horizons, and empowers individuals to reach their full potential. Students joining Welsh universities in the autumn can be assured of a high-quality experience with students at the heart, and one that supports them to achieve their ambitions.

“For those who are still undecided or maybe did not get the results they had hoped for, there are many options in Wales available through clearing. Our universities have advisors waiting to work with prospective students on the options available to them.”

Teach First CEO Russell Hobby said:

“It’s good to see top A-Level results rise slightly this year, but we know pupils from poorer backgrounds are significantly less likely to get these top grades and the attainment gap remains stubbornly wide.

“All children begin with the same hopes, dreams and potential, but unequal access to a brilliant education holds too many back.

“We know the government wants to tackle this, so we need to get great teachers where they’re needed most – as they have the power to transform lives. If we’re to give every young person the chance to fulfil their potential, it’s vital we invest in their futures now.”

Simon Ashworth, AELP Deputy CEO and Director of Policy, said:

“Over 1.2 million qualifications have been awarded to students today on level 3 results day – this includes more than 400,000 results for VTQs alongside more than 800,000 A-level results. Well done to all those involved in the process of making this happen and most importantly for all the students getting their results today.

“This year it feels like much more recognition that it’s not just A-Level results day. Important we all keep up momentum on both recognising and respecting vocational, technical and academic achievements. There are so many opportunities now, university should be one option, not the only option.”

Charlotte Bosworth, Chair of Federation of Awarding Bodies said:

“Congratulations to all students receiving their Level 3 results today. They are a culmination of many years hard work and testament to your commitment to learning. Whether you are considering further study, training or employment opportunities, we wish you all the best for your continued success. We also extend our thanks to AO and centre staff for their efforts throughout the year.”

Kirstie Donnelly MBE, Chief Executive of City & Guilds said:

“Exam results day is always a day that starts with so much nervousness about what it will hold. It is the start of a new exciting pathway to your future and the end of all those years of hard work to get the results you deserve to move onto your next stage.

“With that in mind I have been delighted to see the take-up and success we have seen in T Level results across the country today. More and more young people are increasingly aware of the importance of investing in vocational skills that will help them advance in life and work.

“Whatever the outcome for the young people across the country today, it is the start of a new journey and everyone should be congratulated for your efforts and hard work. As City & Guilds, we are proud to have played a part along the way. Best of luck everyone.”

Dr Katerina Kolyva, CEO at the Education and Training Foundation (ETF), said:

“Congratulations to all students who have received their results today. Every student can be proud of their achievements as they now consider a wide range of options for their next steps, whether they choose to go straight into employment, or opt for an apprenticeship or higher education.

“We would also like to recognise the dedicated teachers, leaders and support staff across T Level providers who have guided their students through their studies. ETF, working with its valued delivery partners, has had the privilege of supporting many of these providers and their staff with T Level planning and delivery through the T Level Professional Development (TLPD) offer, funded by the Department for Education – and we are proud to see the positive impact this has on the experience of T Level students.

“Nearly four years on from the first year of T Level delivery, it’s fantastic to see more and more providers adding T Levels to their offer, with many now also offering the T Level Foundation Year. The qualification continues to upskill the future workforce, providing the technical skills and industry experience that are in such high demand across the economy, and that will be required to support the delivery of the new Government’s industrial strategy. We wish all students celebrating today the best of luck in their next steps, and we look forward to continuing our support for new and existing T Level providers going forwards.”

Jennifer Coupland, chief executive of the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE), said:

“I want to say huge congratulations to all the pioneering students getting their T Level results. They are a credit to their schools and colleges, along with the thousands of employers who have provided them with extended work placements. The class of 2024 will now be really well placed to progress directly into jobs, university, apprenticeships, and other skills training.”

Looking ahead, she added:

“There will be 21 T Levels available from September preparing 16 to 18 year-olds for careers in everything from healthcare, science, accounting and legal services, to engineering, construction, agriculture, digital services, creative & design and finance. They are every bit as rigorous as A Levels and offer students an innovative mix of classroom learning and extensive ‘on-the-job’ experience through industry placements that typically last around 45 days.”

James Fisher – Chief Strategy Officer at Qlik

“Firstly, we must congratulate every student on their efforts and hard work in getting through their exams and achieving their results. Theuplift in STEM A-level results is encouraging to help plug the skills gap in the UK.

“AI is now one of the most in-demand skills in the job market, and with that comes a need to understand and work with data more than ever before. However, 93% of UK businesses noticed an IT skills gap last year, and AI literacy is key to plugging this widening IT skills gap challenge.

“Equipping future generations with a diverse range of tech skills, combined with confidence for them to understand and make ethical use of data, will be essential to future growth in businesses and governments.

“Currently, UK and US employees spend 14 hours of their working week on data related tasks – but over 4 of those hours are unproductive because of a lack of skills. This means we must familiarise students with data as early in their education as possible – or we risk falling behind in the AI race, and compounding the already challenging tech skills gap”.

Sarah Lane Cawte, Chair of the Religious Education Council, said:

Religious Studies continues to be a popular A level, grounding students in an academic and personally enriching exploration of life’s biggest questions. The subject has helped students, including those from disadvantaged backgrounds, go onto university and into careers such as law, journalism and teaching.

“However, students are losing out, with an ongoing lack of specialist recruitment leaving too many schools unable to offer it at A-level. A national plan would provide the funding, recruitment and resources to help the subject once again thrive at its most advanced level in all our schools, preparing students for further academic study, employment and active engagement in our society.”

Katie Freeman, Chair of The National Association of Teachers of RE (NATRE), said:

“Congratulations to all RE teachers and their students on their exam successes. There have been some fantastic results, helping students get to some of the best universities in the country. However, sadly it seems that year on year, the opportunity to study RE at A Level is dwindling for far too many.

“We have a wealth of RE teaching talent in this country. Backing it with support from government and school leaders will allow RS A level to once again become a success story, allowing thousands of students across the country to pursue their interest in life’s biggest questions into university, the workplace and our communities.”

Philip Le Feuvre, Chief Operating Officer at NCFE, said:

“We want to congratulate all the students receiving their results today. It’s the culmination of their hard work and they should feel very proud. We also want to recognise the dedicated work of providers in facilitating these journeys and supporting students to follow their ambitions.

“We look forward to seeing students go on to fulfill their potential either in work, an apprenticeship, or in higher education, where it’s fantastic to see an increase in universities now accepting T Levels.

“We’re also very pleased to have been selected by IfATE as its Education and Early Years T Level delivery partner for a further five years. This T Level helps to equip these students with the skills and knowledge to make a difference to tens of thousands of children in their critically important early years and it’s fantastic to see the T Level going from strength to strength.”