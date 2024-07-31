Top 3 Thought Leaders of July 2024

Each month we find our Top Three most popular exclusive thought leadership articles on FE News.

Congrats to all of our thought leaders who have contributed this month. Find out this month’s top three exclusive articles! Keep scrolling to see July’s most popular Exclusive Main Feature… and the most popular thought leader and influencer on FE News in July 2024!

FE News Top Three: June 2024

In third place is Skills England for England’s Skills System By Dr Mandy Crawford-Lee FRSA, Chief Executive, University Vocational Awards Council (UVAC)

In second place is New directions: What Does the New Government Mean for our Sector? By Dr Katerina Kolyva, CEO at the Education and Training Foundation.

In first place is A New Future for Apprenticeships?

By Alison Morris, Head of Policy at the Skills Federation (also known as the Federation for Industry Sector Skills & Standards), Ann Watson, CEO of Enginuity, Laura Mansfield, CEO of ScreenSkills, and Hayley Pells, Policy Lead at Institute of the Motor Industry