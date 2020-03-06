 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Central to great learning experiences are great educators - Developing a cadre of world-class technical educators across the UK

Details
Hits: 329

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
David Gallagher, Chief Executive at NCFE

David Gallagher @NCFE discusses the new @WorldSkillsUK Centre of Excellence 

Last week, WorldSkills UK announced plans for a pioneering new project in partnership with education and skills charity, NCFE, to create a Centre of Excellence for the development of world-class educators. 

David Gallagher, Chief Executive at NCFE shares his thoughts about the project and what it means for the technical and vocational education market:

At NCFE, we are committed to promoting and advancing learning for people of all ages.

Through our range of qualifications and educational services, we aim to provide platforms at all levels to help our learners to get on in their lives and careers.

Supporting Educators

Over the last six months, we’ve been looking at what else we could do to help our learners on their educational journeys, to ensure that they have the best possible learning experiences and get the most from their time in further education.

As a result of this, one of the key areas that we have decided to focus on is the work that we do to support educators themselves.

Having sat at the forefront of technical education for over 170 years, we understand the critical role that positive, driven, knowledgeable and inspiring educators play in a learner’s success story.

Through the delivery of high-quality learning experiences which help to build confidence, self-esteem and understanding, educators can positively influence learner outcomes to help them reach their full potential and there is no better example of this than the training managers operating on behalf of WorldSkills.

Global Benchmarking

WorldSkills UK is a partnership organisation which combines the worlds of business, education and government to accelerate the development of young people’s skills from national to world-class standards through the organisation of a range of ‘Olympics-style’ skills competitions.

Shaped by over 65 years of global benchmarking, year after year, WorldSkills UK’s highly experienced training managers produce competition-winning students and apprentices across multiple fields of technical and vocational education which not only showcases the calibre of students in the UK’s education sector, but also helps to inspire future generations of technical and vocational learners.

Delivering Truly World Class Training Experiences

Through the new WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence in partnership with NCFE, we are aiming to harness the experience and expertise of the WorldSkills UK training managers to create an innovative training programme which will seek to finesse the art of technical teaching with a view to mainstreaming the skills needed to become a truly world-class technical educator across the sector.

The Centre of Excellence will see us develop new methodologies, new content, new resources and new approaches, based on taking the best of what’s already out there in the sector, and lifting it up to help educators right across the UK’s technical and vocational education system to deliver truly world class training experiences.

Improving Life Chances Through Learning

Throughout the project’s three-year pilot phase, which commences in September 2020, NCFE will provide strategic advice, resources and funding to the project, which is something we’re very excited about.

It’s anticipated that the initial phase of the project will directly impact more than 40,000 young people, nearly 1,000 educators and more than 120 educational institutions, with the intention that this will be the foundation to roll-out to hundreds more in the years to come.

NCFE is absolutely dedicated to improving life chances through learning. As two organisations with a common purpose for the promotion and advancement of learning and a shared vision for a world-class skills system, the partnership with WorldSkills UK is a perfect fit for us and we’re excited to see where it leads us.

David Gallagher, Chief Executive, NCFE

Advertisement

Why I Think National Apprenticeship Week is Seven Days Wasted
Featured Article
The first week of February was #NationalApprenticeshipWeek in England,
Land-based training sector begins sowing leadership seeds
Featured Article
Every provider institution in further education is different. You only
Reasons to be cheerful about careers education?
Featured Article
#NationalCareersWeek - A good time to have that debate about the state

You may also be interested in these articles:

Why I Think National Apprenticeship Week is Seven Days Wasted
Featured Article
The first week of February was #NationalApprenticeshipWeek in England,
Land-based training sector begins sowing leadership seeds
Featured Article
Every provider institution in further education is different. You only
Reasons to be cheerful about careers education?
Featured Article
#NationalCareersWeek - A good time to have that debate about the state
Where have all the girls gone? Missed, Misunderstood or Misdiagnosed?
Featured Article
Leading into International Women’s day #IWD2020 on the 8th March, it
End-point assessment is a key feature of the reformed apprenticeship system
Featured Article
Help Us Improve #Apprenticeship External Quality Assurance #EQA say @I
The End of the Education Factory
Featured Article
Simon Reichwald, Strategic Lead for Emerging Talent at MyKindaFuture,
Four retrieval practice activities to aid learner recall, retention, comprehension and motivation
Featured Article
RETRIEVAL PRACTICE IN ACTION: So what is retrieval practice?Essentiall
Some practical ways to ensure apprentices make progress in learning
Featured Article
Managing learning and progress in #apprenticeshipsFollowing my previou
Tom Bewick's tangle with the Today programme
Featured Article
Exposing the disguised academic snobbery of those who work at the hear
Helping young people develop an enterprising mindset and build a ‘can do attitude’ has a profound impact
Featured Article
#Skills2030 - Now is the time to provide young people with the skills
'Anger Management' should be taught in schools - Will this really combat serious crime?
Featured Article
A recently published study analyzing how violence affects young people
Student Engagement: Using video technology to empower and upskill teachers
Featured Article
Student engagement is a challenge for both students and teachers: Prac

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 4 hours

Preparing for an Apprenticeship Audit

Education and Skills Funding Agency funding rules and requirements are disparate, complex and easy to misinterpret. The responsibility for...

  • Thursday, 14 May 2020 10:00 AM
  • Wolverhampton, Solvendis Client Centre
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 4 hours

Ofsted Inspection Nominee Training

Within inspection, Ofsted invites providers to nominate a senior member of staff to act as the main link with the inspection team. Ofsted suggests...

  • Tuesday, 14 April 2020 10:00 AM
  • Durham, Radisson Blu Hotel
East Sussex College
East Sussex College has published a new article: Masterchef: The Professionals winner invites young Eastbourne chefs to Etch. 10 hours 34 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page