 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The Value of Apprenticeships

Details
Hits: 2349

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Simon Reichwald, Strategic Lead for Emerging Talent at MyKindaFuture

Simon Reichwald, Strategic Lead for Talent at MyKindaFuture, the leading overlooked talent specialist, outlines his thoughts on why apprenticeships need to be seen in a new light and respected as credible options for students to consider post-school.

Although apprenticeships are starting to be better understood as the force for good that they are, with 742,000 people in England having participated in an apprenticeship scheme last year1, there is still work to be done to repair the apprenticeship brand.

Apprenticeships are often seen as being inferior to more conventional educational paths, and only relevant for blue-collar trades and low paid sectors. These are deep-rooted misconceptions that are simply not true. In fact, the sectors offering the largest number of apprenticeships in the UK last year were business administration and law, with almost a third of all new apprentices working across these industries2.

It is important that we work with schools and colleges, employers and the government, to better communicate the value of apprenticeships. Here, I’ll set out the benefits apprenticeships offer, both for apprentices and businesses.

Offer Students Choice

For students who have been through GCSEs and then A-Levels, it can feel as though they are on an educational conveyor belt – next stop, university degree. However, while this traditional educational route works well for many, that doesn’t mean it’s the only path worth considering for students.

When it comes to education, one size does not fit all. Churning students out in a conveyor belt style can harm those less suited to the world of academia; those that are more practically minded, for instance.

By only offering young people a rigid path that relies heavily on exam success, a large number of students who don’t naturally excel in academia are being set up to fail. For this reason, it is crucial that students are shown what options exist outside of the traditional academic route that are still credible to employers, such as apprenticeships.

Encourage Individuality and Entrepreneurism

A rigid approach to education also risks stifling entrepreneurism and creativity. All the fastest growing companies in the world are those that disrupt, not conform. Education providers must support individual and disruptive thinking and nurture this type of talent, and this starts by changing the mindset that conventional educational paths are the only route to success.

Prepare Young People for The World of Work

There continues to be a debate about the purpose of education, is it to teach students about the subjects themselves or to prepare them for the world of work? Whatever your views, it’s undeniable that, eventually, the majority of people will leave education and go out into the world of work.

Advertisement

Renewed focus on building highlights the importance of Digital Construction and BIM on World Youth Skills Day
Featured Article
In observance of World Youth Skills Day, the UN aptly describes the ch
Making a market for Higher Technical Education
Featured Article
Today, the Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, has announced measur
The sharpest rises are taking unemployment to historic highs: Is Britain Returning To The 1930s?
Featured Article
SINCE end of the Second World, many people have seen the inter-war per

Unlike students at university, apprentices are provided with real-life work experience while working towards a qualification, something that is invaluable to employers. Apprentices qualify equipped with a host of industry knowledge and experiences, enabling them to hit the ground running at work. This is particularly valuable for young people that have their eyes set firmly on the world of work in a specific sector.

The importance of real-life work experience over academic attainment is also demonstrated by the fact that even 22% of graduate recruiters now have no minimum academic criteria for applications.

Expand Horizons

Contrary to misconceptions, apprenticeships can help young people get ahead in careers across a variety of industries, many of which are not traditionally associated with this route. Right now, for instance, apprenticeships are booming in cybersecurity and digital marketing, where earning potential is massive.

Benefit Businesses’ Bottom Line

In addition to offering a vital pathway into the world of work for young people, apprentices can also help organisations achieve their strategic goals. Apprenticeship schemes are particularly good for getting the best and brightest young talent into the workforce, which is vital for succession planning. It is great to see that while workforce planning, more and more employers are starting to turn to apprentices to provide the skills that they need in the present, as well as five to ten years down the line.

Organisations are also increasingly recognising the value of using high-level apprenticeship schemes to upskill their existing staff. In fact, 44% of apprenticeships started in 2018/19 were at an advanced level3. This is a great way for employers to invest in their people and retain their services, and demonstrates the valuable role apprenticeships can play in developing staff at all stages of their career, as well as those entering the world of work for the first time.  

Conclusion

Although huge progress has been made to improve the apprenticeship brand over the last few years, organisations still receive half the number of apprenticeship applications compared to graduate applications. This suggests that there is still work to be done to challenge the assumption that conventional educational paths are superior to alternatives.

At MyKindaFuture, we’re passionate about raising the profile of apprenticeships, and celebrate government initiatives such as the Apprenticeship Levy and National Apprenticeship Week, which are designed to raise awareness of apprenticeships, and inform students, employers and educators on the huge value they can offer.

We strongly believe that as long as we continue to work together to address challenges in perception and celebrate the benefits they provide to businesses and to the employability of individuals, we will continue to see the number of apprenticeship opportunities and the number of people attracted to them increasing.

Simon Reichwald, Strategic Lead for Emerging Talent at MyKindaFuture

References 

1 Apprenticeship Statistics Briefing Paper, House of Commons

2 Apprenticeship Statistics Briefing Paper, House of Commons

3 Apprenticeship Statistics Briefing Paper, House of Commons

You may also be interested in these articles:

Renewed focus on building highlights the importance of Digital Construction and BIM on World Youth Skills Day
Featured Article
In observance of World Youth Skills Day, the UN aptly describes the ch
Making a market for Higher Technical Education
Featured Article
Today, the Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, has announced measur
Working-class youth and the old Youth Training Scheme
Featured Article
YOUTH unemployment has been a big socio-economic problem in the UK for
Skills to Fight Back â€“ Whereâ€™s the Plan?
Featured Article
Graham Hasting-Evans from @NOCNGroup discusses the Chancellor @RishiSu
The sharpest rises are taking unemployment to historic highs: Is Britain Returning To The 1930s?
Featured Article
SINCE end of the Second World, many people have seen the inter-war per
Now is the time for more than digital change if universities want to prove value for money
Featured Article
As universities look ahead to the next academic year with â€˜blendedâ€
New English Apprenticeship incentives - Is it a sustainable way to increase opportunity?
Featured Article
So the English Apprenticeship â€˜guaranteeâ€™ is here And although it
Investing in the Right Education Technology for the â€˜New Normalâ€™
Featured Article
With the staggered return of students to schools and colleges in Engla
Apprenticeships: Not always the answer
Featured Article
A young person looking to enter the construction industry generally ha
How will our experiences of the Covid-19 pandemic shape the future of remote learning?
Featured Article
Distance learning has taken a huge leap forward in the past decade wit
Beyond Covid - A Careers Advisers Perspective
Featured Article
The last few months of a lockdown has enabled us to reflect on our pri
Is the integrity of the GCSE quality standard a barrier to progression for FE learners?
Featured Article
While the economic impact of Covid-19 has been felt acutely across the

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4762)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page