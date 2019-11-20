Managing High Performance with Arnie Skelton #16

Top Ten Performance Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers

In the sixteenth episode of his podcast Top Ten Tips for Teachers and FE Managers, Arnie Skelton discusses Managing High Performance.

In this week’s podcast Arnie takes a look at managing high performance. He offers some tips on the different rewards that you might want to use, and also identifies some of the pitfalls associated – not only pitfalls about the choice of reward, but also, and perhaps more surprisingly, the pitfalls of having a high performer in the first place.

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd has spent the last 30 years working in a wide range of organisations, and all his tips are totally practical, and can be implemented by anyone, any time, at no financial cost.

To hear more from Arnie subscribe to this podcast series or visit his Newsroom on FE News.

Top Ten Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers the Podcast Series

