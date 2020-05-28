One Year on from Augar, will it happen? Episode 22: #SkillsWorldLIVE

Tonight's guests include: Philip Augar, Former chair of government’s post 18 education panel | David Gallagher, NCFE | Chris Hale, Director of Policy - UUK | Kirstie Donnelly, City & Guilds | Nick Hillman, HEPI
Part 1: Interview with Philip Augar
Part 2: Discussion with David Gallagher, NCFE | Chris Hale, Director of Policy - UUK | Kirstie Donnelly, City & Guilds | Nick Hillman, HEPI
Episode 22: One Year on from Augar, will it happen? #SkillsWorldLIVE Wednesday 27th May 2020
Presented by the Chief Executive of the Federation of @AwardingBodies, Tom Bewick, #SkillsWorldLIVE is a new radio show that builds on the popular #SkillsWorld podcast series, where Tom interviews leading figures shaping the post-compulsory education and skills systems, including apprenticeships in the UK, and across the world.
