Excellent Emails With Arnie Skelton #44

Top Ten Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers

In the Forty- fourth episode of his podcast Top Ten Tips for Teachers and FE Managers, Arnie Skelton discusses In this week's podcast Arnie tackles something many of us struggle with: Emails! Among other things, Arnie offers advice to help with the sheer volume of emails, and how to prevent emails going missing.

Arnie has spent the last 30 years working in a wide range of organisations, and all his tips are totally practical, and can be implemented by anyone, any time, at no financial cost.

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd

