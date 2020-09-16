 
Learning in the Flow of Work

This episode of The Edtech Podcast (@podcastedtech) is a pre-COVID workplace learning technology chat. We throwback to a past recording at Reimagine Education in December 2019, where we discussed the power of workplace learning technology in our Voctech Podcast LIVE session. You will hear about: 

  • setting courageous goals
  • going from training to learning culture and,
  • designing your learning day.

We also take a moment to reflect on the life of Sir Ken Robinson, who had a profound effect on education by stopping us in our tracks to ask why education systems are the way they are.

People

Sophie Bailey is the Founder and Presenter of The Edtech Podcast | Twitter: @podcastedtech

Sophie is the founder of the iTunes new and noteworthy, The Edtech Podcast. The mission of The Edtech Podcast is to improve the dialogue between ‘ed’ and ‘tech’ for better innovation, through storytelling. The podcast is downloaded 2000+ times a week, from over 145 countries with the UK, US & Aus in the top 3. Sophie is a mentor and advisor within the edtech community. If she’s not interviewing a University Lecturer, School Leader, Ex-Angry Bird, NGO, or Investor about education innovation, she’s chasing her son around the park or binge-reading Homo Deus.  

Richard Price

Richard Price,  Learning Technologies Advisor, NHS Health Education England | Twitter: @RichardPriceUK

Richard specialises in researching, developing and implementing learning and educational technologies, e-learning and digital information systems around the globe, particularly across health and care. He is currently working as the Learning Technologies Advisor to NHS Health Education England as well as running his own EdTech company, Learnal.

Richard leads on the management and delivery of a number of major national and international Technology Enhanced Learning (TEL) projects including development of workforce digital capabilities, a taxonomy to improve search, a learning record store to capture informal learning activity and a wide range of technology projects including Google Glass, virtual reality and artificial intelligence. His work includes planning, supporting, facilitating and monitoring the progress of projects and ensuring the widespread adoption of TEL.

Jacob Waern, Founder & CEO, EduMe | Twitter: @EduMeSocial

EduMe is a Workforce Success platform used by modern companies across 6 continents to train, inform and engage with their workforce. By having effective learning and relevant information in the palm of their hands, the workforce at companies like Uber, Airbnb, Deloitte, Deliveroo and Vodafone are empowered to perform at their best.

Jacob is determined to modernise corporate learning. Before founding EduMe, Jacob spent many years building and scaling multi-national digital and media companies in the portfolio of Swedish investment company Kinnevik. Jacob has a B.Sc. in International Business and a M.Sc. in Applied Economics and Finance from Copenhagen Business School.

Joe Ludlow, Impact Investment Director, Ufi Ventures | Twitter: @joeludlow

Joe leads Ufi trust’s investments in ventures working with technologies for learning and skills development. Joe also leads Ufi’s work investing its core investment assets in line with its mission.

Prior to Ufi, Joe was Managing Partner at Bethnal Green Ventures, an early-stage investment fund working with technology companies targeting positive outcomes for people in healthcare, education, environment and civic engagement. Joe has long been active in the UK’s social and impact investment fields, including establishing Nesta’s Impact Investment team, authoring its work on Standards of Evidence in Impact Investing and supporting the establishment of Big Society Capital. Joe began his career with TeachFirst, teaching in a secondary school in east London.


Catherine Wallwork,  Head of Innovation Engagement & Mindset, Deloitte Ventures | Twitter: @catherinewallw1

Catherine brings storytelling, mindset and motivation science into workplace innovation engagement and culture strategies.

Her work involves creating platforms for value exchange, supporting open innovation initiatives and designing experiences for mindset breakthroughs.

At Deloitte Ventures, Catherine shapes the innovation engagement and mindset strategy in the UK and leads the Mindset Studio. The Mindset Studio designs and creates products and platforms which enable storytelling for change and mindset breakthroughs. Her role involves leading storytelling initiatives, creating mindset experiences and mobilising people around innovations that matter most – all underpinned by a deep understanding of human motivation and growth mindset.

References from this week’s episode

Thank you to the Ufi Voctech Trust

The Voctech Podcast Series is produced by The Edtech Podcast and supported by Ufi Voctech Trust.

Our aim is to help improve vocational skills in the UK’s workforce by funding digital solutions for vocational learning. We only fund activity that is ‘scalable’ through technology, ie projects that use digital methods to widen access to vocational learning. While digital learning solutions are potentially open to all, we are especially keen to assist digital projects which involve post-school age vocational learners that have failed to be engaged by the education system. 

Tell us where you are listening in from

We’d love to hear about innovative technology or approaches you are developing or using in adult education. Leave your stories in the comments below. Alternately, record a quick free voicemail via speakpipe for inclusion in the next episode.

You can follow the conversation using #voctechpodcast and #voctech. This is the latest episode of our The Voctech Podcast: learning continued series, supported by the Ufi Voctech Trust

