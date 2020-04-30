 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Update on senior leader review (30 April)

Details
Hits: 73
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The Trailblazer’s consultation on the draft wording of the revised occupational standard has now closed with over 200 responses received.  The Trailblazer is now analysing the responses with support from the Institute with a view to considering what revisions are appropriate to make to the draft as a result of the consultation prior to its submission into the Institute’s next approvals cycle.

The currently envisaged timeline for the revision of the standard and related end-point assessment plan is as follows:

 ActionDateStatus
1IFATE/Trailblazer evidence gathering from training providers and employers delivering the standard16-27 MarchCompleted
2Remote Intensive workshop with the trailblazer to develop a first draft of a policy compliant revised occupational standard18 MarchCompleted
3Finalise redrafting of the occupational standard23 March - 3 AprilCompleted
4Trailblazer consultation on revised occupational standard8-29 AprilCompleted
5Trailblazer to analyse consultation responses with Institute support30 April – 4 May
6Consult IFATE Peer Reviewer and Worldskills on the draft occupational standard11-15 May
7Remote intensive workshop to review the consultation feedback and revise the occupational standard5 May
8Finalise occupational standard6-19 May
9Final checks of standard and submission19-20 May
10Remote intensive workshop to revise the End-Point Assessment plan so that it is policy compliant and aligns with the revised standard1-5 June
11Trailblazer to request costings from training providers and an end-point assessment organisation to inform IFATE’s funding band recommendation10 June
12Outcome of occupational standard approval process6 – 10 July
13Finalise EPA plan and revisit standard to check for any knock-on effects on KSBs to enable grading descriptors6-17 July
14Draft EPA reviewed by Education Advisor20-24 July
15Finalisation of EPA plan and costings27 July – 23 August
16Final checks of EPA plan and costings26 August – 16 September
17Outcome of EPA plan approval process2 – 6 October
18Addressing of any EPA plan conditions and ministerial approval of funding bandOctober - November
19Apprenticeship standard approved for deliveryNovember - December*

*Consideration will need to be given as to whether a notice period needs to be given between its approval and final implementation.

Thanks, Sally

Advertisement

An
FE Voices
@AELPUK publishes legal advice in relation to @EducationGovUK's exclus
Why Labour Market Information Is More Important Than Ever
FE Voices
#LMI - An increasingly valuable tool that helps enhance young peopleâ€
The Most Valuable Lesson Nursing Educators Should Teach Amidst COVID-19
FE Voices
Now that nursing home deaths have been included in the COVID-19 tally,

You may also be interested in these articles:

An
FE Voices
@AELPUK publishes legal advice in relation to @EducationGovUK's exclus
Sector shut-downs during the coronavirus crisis affect the youngest and lowest paid workers, and women, the most
FE Voices
The lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic has effectively s
How is it learning from home during the Coronavirus crisis?
FE Voices
For the last couple of months, the world has changed massively since t
Why Didnâ€™t We Do This Earlier? Prioritising what's important
FE Voices
5 weeks after the official Covid lockdown started and we at MiddletonM
Why Labour Market Information Is More Important Than Ever
FE Voices
#LMI - An increasingly valuable tool that helps enhance young peopleâ€
The Most Valuable Lesson Nursing Educators Should Teach Amidst COVID-19
FE Voices
Now that nursing home deaths have been included in the COVID-19 tally,
Gavin Williamson confirms that schools and colleges will not be returning during the summer holidays
FE Voices
@MaryBoustedNEU @NEUnion and @LaylaMoran respond to @GavinWilliamson c
Preferential treatment of Main Providers over Supporting Providers and Employer Providers â€“ Find an Apprenticeship Provider
FE Voices
I am fortunate to work with a large number of training providers and t
Essential 10 tips for graduates searching for a job during the global pandemic
FE Voices
Although most of the world may be in various states of lockdown at pre
The Skills Toolkit - Free Online platform to boost workplace skills during the coronavirus outbreak and beyond is launched
FE Voices
#EducateWhileYouIsolate - @EducationGovUK launch new online learning p
Could the cure for COVID-19 could become worse than the sickness?
FE Voices
#Coronavirus lockdown â€“ the reaction from businesses and individuals
COVID-19: The impact on freelance trainers
FE Voices
The coronavirus pandemic is undoubtedly hitting all of us hard, but pa

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4490)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page