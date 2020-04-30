Update on senior leader review (30 April)

The Trailblazer’s consultation on the draft wording of the revised occupational standard has now closed with over 200 responses received. The Trailblazer is now analysing the responses with support from the Institute with a view to considering what revisions are appropriate to make to the draft as a result of the consultation prior to its submission into the Institute’s next approvals cycle.

The currently envisaged timeline for the revision of the standard and related end-point assessment plan is as follows:

Action Date Status 1 IFATE/Trailblazer evidence gathering from training providers and employers delivering the standard 16-27 March Completed 2 Remote Intensive workshop with the trailblazer to develop a first draft of a policy compliant revised occupational standard 18 March Completed 3 Finalise redrafting of the occupational standard 23 March - 3 April Completed 4 Trailblazer consultation on revised occupational standard 8-29 April Completed 5 Trailblazer to analyse consultation responses with Institute support 30 April – 4 May 6 Consult IFATE Peer Reviewer and Worldskills on the draft occupational standard 11-15 May 7 Remote intensive workshop to review the consultation feedback and revise the occupational standard 5 May 8 Finalise occupational standard 6-19 May 9 Final checks of standard and submission 19-20 May 10 Remote intensive workshop to revise the End-Point Assessment plan so that it is policy compliant and aligns with the revised standard 1-5 June 11 Trailblazer to request costings from training providers and an end-point assessment organisation to inform IFATE’s funding band recommendation 10 June 12 Outcome of occupational standard approval process 6 – 10 July 13 Finalise EPA plan and revisit standard to check for any knock-on effects on KSBs to enable grading descriptors 6-17 July 14 Draft EPA reviewed by Education Advisor 20-24 July 15 Finalisation of EPA plan and costings 27 July – 23 August 16 Final checks of EPA plan and costings 26 August – 16 September 17 Outcome of EPA plan approval process 2 – 6 October 18 Addressing of any EPA plan conditions and ministerial approval of funding band October - November 19 Apprenticeship standard approved for delivery November - December*

*Consideration will need to be given as to whether a notice period needs to be given between its approval and final implementation.

Thanks, Sally

