Update on senior leader review (30 April)

The Trailblazer’s consultation on the draft wording of the revised occupational standard has now closed with over 200 responses received. The Trailblazer is now analysing the responses with support from the Institute with a view to considering what revisions are appropriate to make to the draft as a result of the consultation prior to its submission into the Institute’s next approvals cycle.
The currently envisaged timeline for the revision of the standard and related end-point assessment plan is as follows:
|Action
|Date
|Status
|1
|IFATE/Trailblazer evidence gathering from training providers and employers delivering the standard
|16-27 March
|Completed
|2
|Remote Intensive workshop with the trailblazer to develop a first draft of a policy compliant revised occupational standard
|18 March
|Completed
|3
|Finalise redrafting of the occupational standard
|23 March - 3 April
|Completed
|4
|Trailblazer consultation on revised occupational standard
|8-29 April
|Completed
|5
|Trailblazer to analyse consultation responses with Institute support
|30 April – 4 May
|6
|Consult IFATE Peer Reviewer and Worldskills on the draft occupational standard
|11-15 May
|7
|Remote intensive workshop to review the consultation feedback and revise the occupational standard
|5 May
|8
|Finalise occupational standard
|6-19 May
|9
|Final checks of standard and submission
|19-20 May
|10
|Remote intensive workshop to revise the End-Point Assessment plan so that it is policy compliant and aligns with the revised standard
|1-5 June
|11
|Trailblazer to request costings from training providers and an end-point assessment organisation to inform IFATE’s funding band recommendation
|10 June
|12
|Outcome of occupational standard approval process
|6 – 10 July
|13
|Finalise EPA plan and revisit standard to check for any knock-on effects on KSBs to enable grading descriptors
|6-17 July
|14
|Draft EPA reviewed by Education Advisor
|20-24 July
|15
|Finalisation of EPA plan and costings
|27 July – 23 August
|16
|Final checks of EPA plan and costings
|26 August – 16 September
|17
|Outcome of EPA plan approval process
|2 – 6 October
|18
|Addressing of any EPA plan conditions and ministerial approval of funding band
|October - November
|19
|Apprenticeship standard approved for delivery
|November - December*
*Consideration will need to be given as to whether a notice period needs to be given between its approval and final implementation.
Thanks, Sally
