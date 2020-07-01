 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

FE News becomes global media partner with Global Apprenticeship Network

Details
Hits: 133
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@FENews becomes global media partner with @GAN4Skills 

FE News partners with Global Apprenticeship Network to share business examples of work-based learning strategies and country perspectives on skill systems

LONDON and GENEVA — FE News, a Channel providing latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies throughout the UK and beyond, is partnering with Global Apprenticeship Network (GAN). The partnership seeks to exchange knowledge on and advance concepts of work-based learning, including apprenticeship as a solution to the skills gap facing businesses across the globe.

GAN Global, based in Geneva, Switzerland, is a CEO led alliance of private-sector companies, employers, international organisations and thought leaders seeking to accelerate the uptake of work-based learning, to connect people with in-demand skills, build a sustainable talent pipeline for business and ensure an equitable future for the workforce.

Cristina Gueco Martin 100x100 pixels

 

Cristina Gueco Martin, Head of Communications for GAN Global said:

“In light of COVID-19, businesses and governments need quick, agile and adaptable solutions for skilling workforces, based on current and future needs” 
Nazrene Mannie 100 pixels

 

According to Nazrene Mannie, Executive Director of GAN Global:

“This partnership will work to shape advocacy and influence in the important area of work-based learning and vocational education with urgent and meaningful solutions required to move beyond COVID-19.”
Gavin OMeara 100x100 pixels

Gavin O’Meara, CEO and Head of Digital of FE News and FE Careers Limited said: 

“I am incredibly excited to be working with the GAN network, where we can offer FE News as a media platform to share best practice, innovation and emerging strategy in Global Apprenticeships, Work Based Learning and Skills"

“If we can help showcase all of the amazing things happening globally in Work Based Learning, we hope we can encourage the global TVET community to come together to share and learn from one another, to help us all continually improve our services. It is an incredibly exciting partnership, with huge potential for positive change.”

The FE News Channel provides latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation. It provides trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, publishing exclusive peer to peer articles from its feature writers, as well as user content across its network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcasts live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so subscribers can receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Advertisement

Webinars to learn more about updated digital apprenticeships
FE Voices
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education would like t
Sector Response - ESFA reduction in subcontracted activity and crackdown on brokers
FE Voices
@ESFAgov - new subcontracting standard to tackle poor oversight and fr
Dyslexia Is My Second Shadow
FE Voices
Living with a second shadow is not the best thing in the world, to be

GAN Global is a business-driven, multi-sector alliance that promotes work-based learning, including apprenticeship, as a way to overcome the skills mismatch and achieve a future of work that provides decent and sustainable work opportunities for all.

We do this by encouraging businesses to implement WBL programmes and advocating with governments for an enabling policy environment. We believe that by aligning workforce skills with labour market demands, businesses, people, and communities will be empowered to thrive in a world of transformation. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Webinars to learn more about updated digital apprenticeships
FE Voices
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education would like t
Sector Response - ESFA reduction in subcontracted activity and crackdown on brokers
FE Voices
@ESFAgov - new subcontracting standard to tackle poor oversight and fr
The future of education is getting personal: How to engage with Generation Z
FE Voices
Rethinking the use of digital technology and succeeding in delivering
Basic, digital and vocational skills are the missing link in the levelling up agenda
FE Voices
As the Chancellor took to the stand on 11th March, we were already at
Strengthening relationships and enhancing communications between training providers and ESFA
FE Voices
Collaboration, communication, and clarity: a Joint statement from @ESF
Government to protect UK research jobs with £280 million support package
FE Voices
The importance of protecting and supporting research activities and #t
£200 million for FE Colleges as PM announces transformative school rebuilding programme
FE Voices
@BorisJohnson Announces Major New Investment To Ensure Schools And Col
Kate Green MP appointed Shadow Education Secretary
FE Voices
@Keir_Starmer Leader of the @UKLabour Party has appointed @KateGreenSU
Dyslexia Is My Second Shadow
FE Voices
Living with a second shadow is not the best thing in the world, to be
Conducting end-point assessment remotely – what’s changed?
FE Voices
@SDN_HQ caught up with @cheftomburton -Tom Burton, Director of Apprent
Come on Boris – You Said There Would be Guarantee for Young People
FE Voices
Whilst the wheels of Government are slow to turn, the past three month
‘Build build build’: Prime Minister announces New Deal for Britain and Opportunity Guarantee
FE Voices
Today (30 Jun) the Prime Minister @BorisJohnson announced a “New Dea

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Helen Shinner
Helen Shinner has published a new article: New standards confirmed for EPA organisation 2 minutes ago
Global University Systems
Global University Systems has published a new article: BSBI appoints Professor Dr Kyriakos Kouveliotis as Provost and Chief Academic Officer 14 hours 8 minutes ago
Prospects
Prospects has published a new article: Degree Fraud Awareness Week launched 14 hours 10 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4716)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page