A-Level results Day 2020: A*-A rise by 2.4% - what is the sector response?

Today is #ResultsDay with both #ALevel and #VocationalResults being released today, the Joint Council for Qualifications (@JCQcic) has published the 2020 national results for A and AS Levels. 2020 has been a slightly unusual year, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this year there were no exams to allocate grades and Gavin Williamson committed to a 'triple lock' for students in light of this. So what has this all meant to students picking up their results (via social distancing) today?

Statistics published today show:

98.3% received grades A* to E at A level, up from 97.6% in 2019

Increase in As and A*s awarded at A level, up from 25.5% in 2019 to 27.9%

Maths remains the most popular subject at A level with a 2.5% increase in entries this year; entries for 18 year olds increased by 7.7%

Entries for English A level increased by 1.8% despite a decrease in cohort size

Computing saw an 11.7% increase in entries, with more girls taking up the subject

A record number of 18 year olds from the most disadvantaged backgrounds in England have been accepted into university – up 7.3% from last year

Almost 60% of grades received by students are exactly the same as those submitted by schools and colleges

96.4% of grades were either the same as the one submitted by schools or colleges or only changed by one grade, testament to the excellent judgement and hard work of teachers

Results for vocational and technical qualifications are broadly in line with previous years

UK standards have been maintained and top grades A*-A rise by 2.4 percentage points

The GCE A Level, AS and GCSE examinations were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and this year’s results are derived from Centre Assessment Grades (CAGs) and rank orders submitted by schools and colleges.

Qualification standards have been maintained by combining these professional judgements with data on historical centre performance and cohort attainment held by exam boards.

This process of standardisation, mandated by Ofqual in England and Qualifications Wales in Wales and CCEA Regulation in Northern Ireland1, has ensured a level playing field across all schools and colleges, avoiding potentially significant grade inflation and preserving the value of these qualifications.

The approach to awarding grades this year is the fairest way of enabling young people to progress with their education or careers.

In the UK overall

The profile of grades is similar to previous years, with A* grades increasing by 1.2 pp and A*-A 2.4 percentage points (pp) compared to 2019, and the overall pass rate is 0.7pp higher than in 2019 and 2018

In England 96.4% of grades awarded were the same or within one grade of the submitted Centre Assessment Grade (CAG) (59.1 % awarded the same as the CAG with 35.1% receiving one grade lower and 2.2% one grade higher)

Mathematics entries increased by 2.5% and English entries by 1.8% in 2020. In contrast, science entries fell by 4.9%. Spanish continues to increase as the most popular modern foreign language, with entries up 0.9%.

Females achieved more A*-A grades 28.4% against males 27.3%. However, males achieved more A* grades 9.3% against females 8.8%.

AS Level entries declined by 20.5% this year, following a decrease of 44.1% in 2019, suggesting entries may be beginning to level off.

1 The differences in the standardisation processes reflect the different awarding systems in the three jurisdictions.

English and Mathematics subjects

Mathematics extended its lead as the most popular single subject with a total of 94,168 entries up from 91,895. Mathematics now accounts for 12.1% of all A Levels up from 11.5%.

A* grades increased to 17.0%, up from 16.5%, A*-A increased to 41.9% up from 41.0% and overall passes (A*-E grades) increased to 97.7%, up from 96.8%.

Overall A Level English entries increased by 1.8%. Within this subject group English Language (6.6%) and English Literature (1.3%) both increased while English Literature & Language continued its recent decline, dropping by 3.9% in 2020.

English Literature increased by 1.3% to 41,367

English Language increased by 6.6% to 15,052

English Literature & Language declined by 3.9% to 7,877

There were small increases in all English subjects at A* and A*-A grades. Pass rates also showed a small increase.

Sciences

While overall total science entries (biology, chemistry, physics) fell in 2020 to 158,976 from 167,244, a 4.9% decline, they still accounted for over 20% of all A Level entries (20.4% in 2020, down from 20.9% in 2019)

biology entries declined by 6.0% to 65,057 from 69,196 in 2019 (63,819 in 2018)

chemistry entries declined by 5.2% to 56,026 from 59,090 in 2019 (54,134 in 2018)

physics entries declined by 2.8% to 37,893 from 38,958 in 2019 (37,806 in 2018)

Female entries fell by less than male entries, and females now account for 50.9% of science entries, up from 50.3% in 2019.

The proportion of A* grades awarded in biology and chemistry were up marginally in 2020 compared to 2019 but were similar to results in 2018: biology A* grades increased to 7.6% from 7.0% in 2019, but was equivalent to 2018; and A*s in chemistry increased to 8.6% up from 7.6% in 2019, but only marginally higher than the 8.4% awarded in 2018.

Physics saw a larger increase in A* grades, increasing to 10.5%, up from 8.7% in 2019 and 9.4% in 2018. It is worth noting that 2019 saw a decline in science outcomes against the backdrop of increasing entry size.

Spanish A Level entries continue to increase

Spanish entries increased by 0.9% up to 8,705, while French entries declined by 1.1% to 8,260. German entries showed a more significant decline of 6.2%, dropping below 3,000 for the first time (to 2,845).

AS Levels

As expected, the decline in AS Level entries continued as a result of the policy changes in England a few years ago, with total entries declining 20.5% to 153,693: this follows reductions of 44.1% in 2019 and 52.5% in 2018.

Sector Response to A-Level Results day 2020

Dr Philip Wright, Director General of JCQ said:

“Students across the UK receiving their A level results today should be proud of their grades, which reflect their hard work and commitment over the previous two years.

"Thank you to all the teachers, senior leaders and exams officers whose efforts to produce the Centre Assessment Grades will mean students are able to move on to the next phase of their education or into employment.”

‘This is a moment for students to celebrate their learning and we wish them all the best as they take their next steps in life.’

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has said:

“Congratulations to students receiving their results today – they should feel proud of everything they have achieved in the most extraordinary and difficult circumstances.

“Grades awarded today will open up the doors of opportunity for young people to progress to the next stage of their lives, whether studying at one of our world class universities, taking up an apprenticeship or embarking on the start of their careers.

“Any students who feel they have grounds for appeal now have the safety net of being able to use their mock results as evidence, as well as the chance of sitting autumn exams, thanks to our triple lock process to ensure confidence and fairness in the system.

“The resilience they have shown during these challenging times will serve them well and I wish them all the very best for the future.”

Kirsty Williams, Welsh Minister for Education, said:

“I want to send my very best wishes to everyone who receives their A-level, AS, Welsh Bacc and vocational qualification grades today.

“Due to the many changes we’ve had to make this year in exceptional circumstances, you’ve had to make many sacrifices.

“But you have every reason to be proud of all the work you’ve done, which will serve you well, and proud of the determination you have shown to overcome this challenging time.

“As announced yesterday, we have guaranteed that a learner’s final A Level grade cannot be lower than their AS grade. Students in Wales, and prospective employers and universities across the UK, can be assured that their A Level grades reflect their work and externally assessed exams.

“I hope you get the grades you’d hoped for, and you can continue with your educational journey in the autumn. Although many of you will be pleased with your results and excited for your next step, if you didn’t get what you’d hoped, there’s plenty of options & advice on Working Wales.

“Best of luck, and best wishes for the future.”

Martin Hottass, Managing Director – Technical Training at City & Guilds Group comments:

“This has been an incredibly uncertain year for young people, with face-to-face studies brought abruptly to an end at the beginning of lockdown and almost one million additional young people expected to be out of work by the end of the year. But it’s important to remember that there is hope– we’ve seen an explosion of jobs in areas like nursing and care, meanwhile more Government investment is expected in building and infrastructure projects that will create thousands of jobs in engineering and construction.

“Now is the time for 16- to 18- year olds, their parents and schools to consider the jobs that will be available in the years ahead, and factor this in to their decision when choosing next steps after GCSEs and A Levels. Professional and technical training routes such as T-Levels, which are launching this September, as well as apprenticeships and traineeships, will allow young people to gain the workplace skills that are likely to be in demand in the future and give them the best prospects of finding future employment.

“More than ever, schools need to ensure they are providing students and parents with robust and unbiased advice on careers and the full scope of education routes available, we encourage employers to keep on offering apprenticeships and work placements where possible.”

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

"The politics of results season 2020 has drowned out the most important point - that students must be congratulated for their hard work and patience through a difficult time for the whole nation. Teachers and school and college leaders have tried their best, during a time of great uncertainty, to support and help the young people they teach. They have been let down by a poor system and last-minute political decisions.

"Students have been knocked from pillar to post this year through no fault of their own. In Scotland, many pupils suffered a week of real anguish over lower grades than they expected, only for their centre assessed grades to be reinstated. Wales has the benefit of external exams (AS Levels) taken partway through the A Level course to use as a backstop - unlike in England, where Gavin Williamson has taken pre-emptive measures which only serve to show he has no confidence in and cannot defend the system he created during lockdown.

"Williamson's plan is a real insult to young people and their parents, who depend on a credible system which is supposed to help students on their way to a bright future. For those having to sit autumn exams, that future will now be postponed. For others, the competition for university places has been intensified due to different decisions being made in Scotland. And it remains to be seen quite how unfair the Government's plan will be for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

"Years of misconceived structures in the exams process have come back to haunt the Westminster Government. Students have been downgraded for reasons which to them will be obscure. So not only will the result be devastating, but many will discover it has nothing to do with their own performance and everything to do with the past attainment of their school. Student prospects this year were governed by an algorithm, and the unfairness of that process has been fully exposed.

"Gavin Williamson's solution is no 'triple lock' but a menu of bad options. Teachers and pupils who know how mock exams differ even among subjects in the same school will wonder what counts as a 'valid' mock exam result, and the suggestion that this should be viewed as more reliable than teacher assessment is simply nonsensical. In other nations, pupils at least have the security of AS Level results giving a percentage of their final grade, rather than basing their entire future on a single set of exams.

"This is why the appeals process is more important than ever. It needs to be accessible to all and resourced properly to cope with demand, so that no further delays are created in the lives of young people.

"And, in the longer term, the A Level system that was once hailed by politicians as a gold standard needs to be radically overhauled.

“The Scottish Government realised it had made a mistake, apologised and promised to put it right. Gavin Williamson has apologised and promised to put things right, but his solution causes more problems than it solves. We are now, at the eleventh hour, dealing with a crisis which should never have arisen. The only solution is to award students the grades their teachers - who know them better than any computer data prediction - think they would have achieved.

"This pandemic is not over yet and the course of Covid-19 will lead to big changes in society and in education. Now is the time for the Government to sit down, with heads, teachers and their union representatives, to talk about how we can all deliver the best for the children we teach and restore confidence in our qualifications and exam system."

Sir Michael Barber, Chair of the Office for Students (OfS) said:

‘Students receiving A-level results today have faced unprecedented challenges and disruption – I congratulate them for their hard work over the course of their studies. Demand for university places remains strong. But there are also lots of places available through Clearing and universities have said they will show flexibility when making admissions decisions – this means using contextual information and judging a student by other evidence of their potential to succeed along with their grades.

‘We are working with universities to ensure that they continue to make progress towards the goals agreed with the OfS through their access and participation plans, for which the decisions made this year about students from the most disadvantaged communities across the country will be crucial.

‘For students making decisions about what and where to study in the days ahead, it is vital that they have access to good independent information and guidance. In addition, universities should set out as clearly as possible what prospective students can expect next term, particularly around how courses will be taught. Students can also compare courses on our Discover Uni website, which is specifically designed to give them the information they need to make the choices that are right for them.’

Kate Green MP, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, responding to the confirmation that thousands of pupils’ A-level results have been downgraded, said:

"Today is always an anxious day for pupils and parents across the country. That anxiety is far worse this year because of the fiasco caused by the Conservative Government.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate those young people who have received the grades they deserve after working so hard. But across the country, many young people will be opening their results today to find grades which undermine their work and their potential. It is a huge injustice that pupils will see their results downgraded just because of their postcode.

“We will look at the breakdown of the results, but it is clear the government’s approach to exams has been chaotic.

“Ministers must act urgently to correct the injustice faced by so many young people today. Students must be able to lodge their own appeals if they haven't got the grade they deserved and admissions teams must be forced to be more flexible. No student should see their dreams slip away because of this government's inaction."

Martina Kane, policy lead for the Health Foundation’s Young People’s Future Health inquiry said:

“The impact of the pandemic on A-level students is a clear example of how COVID-19 is a threat not just to people’s health today but also to the future health of young people in the UK and risks widening inequalities.

"Young people no longer have clear pathways into the next steps of education and work, and having experienced a significant gap in classroom learning, they will face an uphill struggle securing the foundations for a healthy life.

"Our Young people’s future health inquiry identified the critical importance of appropriate skills and education. Evidence shows that by the age of 30, those with the highest levels of education are expected to live four years longer than those with the lowest levels of education, even when they come from the same background. While the focus today is rightly on those receiving their exam results, we must look at how we can support all young people in all forms of education to achieving a healthier future.”

Standardisation

Grades submitted by school and colleges (known as Centre Assessment Grades or CAGs) and rank orders formed the basis for the standardised final grades. Standardisation was necessary in order to ensure parity between the way grades were awarded from different schools and colleges, putting all students on a level playing field.

The mechanism to determine each grade was:

to be based on each students’ ability in the subject, based on an exam centres’ assessment, supplemented by a range of evidence; and

ensuring that qualification standards are maintained, and the distribution of grades follows a similar profile to previous years.

The exam boards and JCQ have worked to deliver results this year in a way that is as fair as possible given the circumstances, using the standardisation model developed by regulators.

Ofqual has published information on their standardisation model, which is based on three key sources of information:

Centre Assessment Grades (CAGs) and rank orders of entered students in each subject, reflecting their achievements and work over the previous two years; the historical record of the centre; and the prior attainment of the cohort of students for each subject.

These results are issued to students across the UK but predominantly in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Other modern languages are Arabic, Bengali, Chinese, Dutch, Gujarati, Italian, Japanese, Modern Greek, Modern Hebrew, Panjabi, Persian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Turkish, and Urdu.

All awarding organisations are answerable to the regulatory authorities - Ofqual (England), Qualifications Wales (Wales) and CCEA Regulation (Northern Ireland). The regulatory authorities monitor the awarding bodies’ standards. In addition, the awarding organisations themselves conduct a number of comparability studies to compare standards. Maintaining standards within and across all qualifications in order to ensure fairness to all candidates is the paramount concern of the awarding bodies.