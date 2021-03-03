Budget 2021 sets path for recovery - Sector Reaction

In a #Budget which ‘meets the moment’, the Chancellor @RishiSunak has today (3 March) set out a £65 billion three-point plan to provide support for jobs and businesses as we emerge from the pandemic and forge a path to recovery.

Billions to support businesses and families through the pandemic

Investment-led recovery as UK emerges from lockdown

Future changes to strengthen public finances

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said his immediate priority continues to be supporting those hardest hit, with extensions to furlough, self-employed support, business grants, loans and VAT cuts – bringing total fiscal support to over £407 billion.

He also set out plans to drive jobs, growth and investment to help the economy rebound - and spoke honestly about the tough choices required to put the public finances on a more sustainable path.

Delivering the budget in Parliament Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said:

“This Budget meets the moment with a three-part plan to protect the jobs and livelihoods of the British people.

First, we will continue doing whatever it takes to support the British people and businesses through this moment of crisis.

Second, once we are on the way to recovery, we will need to begin fixing the public finances – and I want to be honest today about our plans to do that, and

Third, in today’s Budget we begin the work of building our future economy”.

In July 2020, the Government announced incentive payments of £2,000 for hiring an apprentice aged 16 to 24 and £1,500 for hiring a new apprentice aged 25 and over. These grants were in addition to the existing £1,000 payment the Government was already providing to employers for taking on new 16 to 18 year-old apprentices.

The number of people of all ages on an apprenticeship programme was 511,000 in August-October 2020. New programme starts in that period were 91,000 – a drop of 27.6% compared with the year before. As of the beginning of February 2021, only 25,420 apprentices had been recorded on the Apprenticeship Service where incentive claims have been submitted by employers.

Today, the Government confirmed a further £1,000 payment for each new apprentice aged 16 to 24 hired until September 2021 and an additional £1,500 for each older apprentice. Taking account of the existing grant payments, this means that employers will now stand to receive £4,000 for taking on an apprentice aged under 19 and £3,000 for older apprentices.

Sector Reaction

Apprenticeship training providers welcome increased apprenticeship incentives and say furlough extension will keep apprentices in jobs

Association of Employment and Learning Providers chief executive Jane Hickie said:

“The boost for traineeships so soon after last July’s investment is exactly the type of support that young people need to secure a job opportunity as we emerge from lockdown.

“With the continued shelter offered by the furlough scheme, employers and training providers can work closely together to take full advantage of the incentives. Furlough also keeps thousands of existing apprentices in jobs who otherwise might have been at risk of redundancy.

“The extension of the apprenticeship financial incentives until the end of September could be a game-changer and the increase in the incentives should prove to be particularly attractive to smaller businesses who have traditionally offered apprenticeship opportunities to young people. The incentives now subsidise over half the cost of employing an apprentice at entry level which is what AELP has been calling for since the start of the first lockdown.

“However, there is a case for channelling increased apprenticeship support towards 16 to 24 year olds only, because that is where the support is really needed and where the stimulus is required.”

The extra £126m for traineeships follows the £111m announced for the programme in last July’s Plan for Jobs. AELP welcomed this at the time but the roll-out for it was very slow after a much delayed procurement for provision for 19 to 24 year olds. The government also wanted to expand the number of providers supplying traineeships for 16 to 18 year olds but we haven’t heard any more about this. In the meantime current 16-18 traineeship providers can apply for more funding.

Jane Hickie added,

“Independent training providers are keen to jump out of the blocks in finding more employers willing to offer apprenticeship and traineeship opportunities. Matters aren’t helped however by the government not offering covid testing kits to young people eager to grab them. Unless they can go to a community testing centre (and most 16-18 year olds can’t drive), young apprentices and trainees may to have to wait until April.”

Welcome support for employers hiring new apprentices

Carole Willis, chief executive of the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER), said:

“We welcome the further support announced today for employers hiring new apprentices. However, in these uncertain times, we know existing incentives in this area have generated limited take-up. It is therefore likely employers, particularly small and medium-sized organisations, will require more support.

“We also welcome the recently announced school recovery funding package during a hugely challenging time for teachers, parents and pupils. This is a good start, but we believe more support will be needed to help all pupils, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, to recover.

“The government’s priority to level up school funding has meant the most disadvantaged schools are receiving the smallest increases in their budgets at a time when they face a disproportionate challenge in supporting pupils with their learning. We believe this policy should be re-evaluated in light of the pandemic’s impact.

“Covid-19 has placed significant financial pressures on schools, and led to substantial losses in income. Not all schools will be able to meet these pressures through existing reserves or recent funding increases. There is a risk some schools will need to divert resources, which could be used for teaching and recovery, or place additional pressures on their workforces to meet these needs.”

The road to recovery: Education needs digital investment

Dave Sherwood, CEO and co-founder at BibliU believes that beyond plans for a loosening of restrictions, the sector will need targeted support, and the Government needs to enable institutions to be able to upgrade to remote learning options by providing grants.

The Budget has made no mention of support for universities and the investment in digital technologies that education so needs to cater to a shift to remote or hybrid forms of learning in the near to long term. Universities are facing significant funding shortfalls and lack the resources and infrastructure to adapt to online or hybrid education effectively.

Universities must be empowered to shift from purely brick and mortar institutions to fully integrated digital ones. We must also see a similar package of support given to students, to ensure that their educational outcomes aren’t affected on accounts of their financial circumstances.

“Like many, the Higher Education sector has endured a torrid twelve months. Barring a limited number of ‘essential’ subjects, most institutions have been closed to students and staff alike, and this has had a number of implications economically, socially and education-wise. Students have spent almost £1 Billion on unused accommodation, and Universities have been left facing significant funding shortfalls. Further, despite the absolutely Herculean effort by educators to adapt courses for remote learning, the sad reality is that many faculties lack the resources and infrastructure to do this effectively, and this left more than a third of students unsatisfied with their academic experience.

“A re-opening of the sector, and a loosening of the restrictions necessary to combat Coronavirus will come as some but more needs to be done, and we need to see targeted support given to the sector. The pandemic has shown the value of investing in digital education technology, and the Government needs to enable institutions to devote to this resource by providing grants. Universities must be empowered to shift from purely brick and mortar institutions to fully integrated digital ones. We must also see a similar package of support given to students, to ensure that their educational outcomes aren’t affected by their financial circumstances.”

Protecting jobs and livelihoods

In line with the government’s roadmap for the cautious easing of social distancing rules, the Chancellor pledged to keep economic support in place until we are out of lockdown.

To protect the livelihoods of those hardest hit, the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme will be extended to September and the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) will continue with a fourth and a fifth grant. The Chancellor announced that more than 600,000 people, many of whom became self-employed in 2019-20, may now be able to claim direct cash grants under SEISS.

In addition, the business rates holiday in England has been extended by an additional three months. That means 750,000 retail, hospitality and leisure properties in England will pay no business rates for three months from 1 April when combined with Small Business Rates Relief, with further relief available for the rest of the year.

To continue supporting the 150,000 businesses in the tourism and hospitality sectors and to protect 2.4 million jobs, the government has extended the temporary 5% reduced rate of VAT until 30 September 2021. To help businesses manage the transition back to the standard rate, a 12.5% rate will then apply for a further six months, until 31 March 2022.

Grant funding will be available to businesses in England through a new £5 billion Restart Grant scheme to help the high street, providing up to £18,000, bringing the total spent on business grants to £25 billion.

A new Recovery Loan Scheme will also be launched to replace the existing government guaranteed schemes which have supported £73 billion of lending to date and close at the end of March.

To maintain momentum for the Covid-19 vaccination programme, the Budget will inject an extra £1.65 billion to ensure the roll-out in England continues to be a success and invest a further £50 million to boost the UK’s vaccine testing capability.

As part of the UK Government’s Plan for Jobs to support, protect and create jobs, the Chancellor is increasing support with £126 million of new money to enable 40,000 more traineeships, and doubling the cash incentive to firms who take on an apprentice to a £3,000 payment per hire. The National Living Wage will be increased to £8.91 from April and there will also be a six-month extension of the £20 per week Universal Credit uplift, with eligible Working Tax Credit claimants receiving a one-off payment of £500.

A new mortgage guarantee scheme will enable homebuyers to secure a mortgage up to £600,000 with a 5% deposit, and an extension to the temporary cut in Stamp Duty Land Tax to September will support the housing market and protect and create jobs.

£700 million will support the UK’s arts, culture and sporting institutions as they reopen, backing the UK and Ireland’s joint bid to host the World Cup in 2030.

To put more money in the public’s pocket, fuel duty will be frozen for the 11th consecutive year and there will be a freeze in duty rates for beer, cider, wine and spirits.

Strengthening the public finances

The Chancellor was honest with the public about the need to get public finances back on track and give people and businesses the certainty they need for the future while not raising rates of income tax, national insurance or VAT.

Income tax personal allowance and the higher rate threshold will rise next year as planned and will then be maintained at that level until April 2026. Nobody’s take home pay will be less than it is now, and the UK’s allowances remain the most generous of any G20 country.

To balance the need to raise revenue with the objective of having an internationally competitive tax system, the rate of Corporation Tax will increase to 25%, which will remain the lowest rate in the G7. In order to support the recovery, the increase will not take effect until 2023. Businesses with profits of £50,000 or less, around 70% of actively trading companies, will continue to be taxed at 19%. A tapered rate will also be introduced for profits above £50,000, so that only businesses with profits of £250,000 or greater will be taxed at the full 25% rate.

An investment-led recovery

The Budget will spread investment and opportunity across the UK, helping businesses to grow, and improving access to skills, capital and ideas.

New English Freeports will be based in East Midlands Airport, Felixstowe and Harwich, Humber, Liverpool City Region, Plymouth, Solent, Thames and Teesside and will be special economic zones with different rules to make it easier and cheaper to do business. Combined with changes to immigration rules, the Towns Fund, the UK-wide Levelling Up Fund, and the UK Community Renewal Fund, opportunities for well-paid jobs, innovation and growth will be levelled up across the country.

The Budget also coincides with the publication of the the government’s new Build Back Better: our plan for growth strategy, setting out how infrastructure, skills and innovation will drive the UK economy.

130,000 small and medium sized businesses will be supported through the new Help to Grow scheme, providing the digital and management tools needed to innovate, grow and help drive recovery.

Beginning April 2021, a new super-deduction will cut companies’ tax bill by 25p for every pound they invest in new equipment meaning they can reduce their taxable profits by 130% of the cost. This is worth £25 billion to companies over the two-year period the super-deduction will be in full effect.

And to help progress the Prime Minister’s ambitious Ten Point Plan for a green industrial revolution, new port infrastructure will be built to support the next generation of offshore wind projects in Teesside and Humberside. The UK will issue at least £15 billion in green bonds to help finance the transition to net zero and the government will launch the world’s first sovereign green savings bond for retail investors.

Support for the whole UK

Many of today’s announcements such as the extension of job support schemes and VAT cut will directly benefit people across the UK.

In addition, this budget provides an additional £2.4 billion to the devolved administrations in 2021-22 through the Barnett formula.

the Scottish Government will benefit from a £1.2 billion funding boost

the Welsh Government a £740 million funding boost

the Northern Ireland Executive a £410 million funding boost