 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Virtual learners and the impending security risks they face

Details
Hits: 506
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Virtual learners and the impending security risks they face

The pandemic has left behind a level on uncertainty for many, and for students in particular. Schools,  colleges and universities were forced to close for extended periods of time. Physical contact hours were replaced with virtual learning, while the university aspirations of many are now in question as institutions are making fewer offers as a result of budgetary constraints. Video meetings and collaboration platforms have been a lifeline over the past year, but this has made educational institutions vulnerable to the rising cybersecurity threat landscape. 

A single data breach costs £3.1 million on average. The impacts from the pandemic have meant that education facilities cannot afford the severe financial and reputational repercussions from a successful ransomware attack. Students’ learning environments must remain productive both on and offline, as a matter of priority. The threat must be taken seriously as breaches are becoming all too common, and IT leaders and educational institutions need to act quickly to secure their data.

What is the risk?

The education sector is facing a wave of cybercrime as hackers look to harvest sensitive data for financial gain. In the past few months alone, the universities of Portsmouth, Northampton, and Hertfordshire have all fallen victim to separate attacks forcing them to close campuses and cancel lessons. What’s more, recent government findings found over a quarter (26%) of further education colleges experienced at least one breach or ransomware attack per week last year.

The impact of these attacks can be considerable, with a third of institutions having experienced a loss of control, money or data as a result. Not only this, but cyber-attacks are a severe drain on resources, owing to the significant amount of recovery time needed to re-enable critical services. Recent incidents affecting the sector, for example, have led to the loss of student coursework, school financial records, as well as data relating to COVID-19 testing. Clearly, the consequences of these attacks could be severe not only for the establishments that fall victim, but for any students and faculty affected.

The preventable mistakes

All too often, the origin of a breach can be traced back to simple slip-ups in online security posture. Over the past year, we’ve seen a rise in phishing emails where recipients are encouraged to open malicious files or links containing ransomware. Here, it’s up to the CIOs, CISOs and IT teams at educational institutions to provide students and staff with guidance around the tell-tale signs that constitute a likely breach attempt.

Education and training: recovering the ground lost during the lockdown
Featured Voices
Working towards a more sustainable competence model for the future Som
â€˜The pandemic opened my eyes to the benefits of an apprenticeshipâ€™
Featured Voices
Dev Soni, an apprentice accountant at SJD Accountancy, started his app
Businesses can claim Â£3000 for each new apprentice they take on as part of the Plan for Jobs
Featured Voices
Businesses can claim Â£3000 for each new apprentice they take on as pa

With the NCSC recently revealing millions were using their pets’ names as their password, it will come as little surprise that hackers are also regularly exploiting weak passwords. Personal information like this is often readily available on social media, where cybercriminals can find the details most commonly used in passwords and employ trial and error techniques to gain access to a user’s account.

Elsewhere, IT teams continue to be plagued by simple, yet avoidable security mistakes like password reuse. Our recent research revealed the average person uses the same password across four accounts in their personal and academic lives – while we’ve all grown accustomed to hearing news of data breaches, people fail to understand how easily their details could end up for sale on the dark web. This level of complacency not only puts the guilty offender’s details at risk, but could also have knock-on effects to others whose details are stored on exposed databases.

Safe learning is for everyone

The weakest link in any organisation’s security chain? People. Nearly 7 out of 10 people (68%) confess their passwords across different online accounts are similar. IT teams cannot afford this risk to sensitive data. Thankfully, technology is here to help reduce password friction and the probabilities of student and faculty records becoming at risk.

The easiest way to eliminate password-related security risks is during the log-in process for end users. Enterprise password managers can store countless credential in an encrypted, secure vault. Furthermore, protected password sharing capabilities help departments manage changing credentials more efficiently when there are staff changes. From there, multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single-sign-on (SSO) capabilities help to bolster security even further.

The pandemic has considerably increased online security, and IT teams must take charge across all aspects of security. Promoting strong security practices across campuses and using password management solutions to add additional layers of security will put overburdened IT teams’ minds at ease by knowing their data remains secure. With recent attacks leading to outages of critical learning resources and cancelled classes, concrete cybersecurity practices need to be implemented to create productive learning environments. IT teams, students and faculty need to work cohesively to increase security awareness and secure the next cohort of virtual learners.

By Dan DeMichele, VP Product at LastPass by LogMeIn

You may also be interested in these articles:

Black Lives Mattered?
Featured Voices
A year on from the brutal murder of George Floyd, how much do Black Li
How to Make Learning Fulfilling for Your People
Featured Voices
Do you ever just sit and ask yourself, why do we work? While the answe
Education and training: recovering the ground lost during the lockdown
Featured Voices
Working towards a more sustainable competence model for the future Som
‘The pandemic opened my eyes to the benefits of an apprenticeship’
Featured Voices
Dev Soni, an apprentice accountant at SJD Accountancy, started his app
Businesses can claim £3000 for each new apprentice they take on as part of the Plan for Jobs
Featured Voices
Businesses can claim £3000 for each new apprentice they take on as pa
Nearly 500 people per day across Great Britain have started on the £238M JETS scheme
Featured Voices
AROUND 100,000 people who lost jobs in the pandemic are on the road ba
Employers eligible for £1000 cash boost for every T Level student placement
Featured Voices
CASH BOOST FOR #TLEVELS Employers eligible for £1000 cash boost for e
What is so distinctive about the English apprenticeship programme?
Featured Voices
@TomBewick talks to the International Network of Innovative Apprentice
How has Covid-19 shaped industry placements for T Level staff?
Featured Voices
This past year has, at times, felt more like a film than real life. Th
How can Apprentice retention be improved?
Featured Voices
@VistarQuals- Supporting Apprentice Retention Rates Spending increasin
Supporting apprentices back into work and training after COVID-19
Featured Voices
Quality Alliance guidance will support returning apprentices The Quali
A blueprint for a stronger and fairer system for all: Education recovery cannot happen on the cheap
Featured Voices
Today (Wed 26 May), NAHT (@NAHTEdge), the union which represents leade

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Capital City College Group
Capital City College Group has published a new article: American football flags up the dangers of violent crime to students 1 hour 11 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has published a new article: Riverside Training to help people find work 4 hours 52 minutes ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 5 hours

Free webinar: Preparing to reapply to the Register of...

All apprenticeship providers will need to reapply to the Register of Apprenticeship Training Providers (RoATP) in 2021-22. It’s high stakes. The new...

  • Thursday, 24 June 2021 09:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5730)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page