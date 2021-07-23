Surge in DDoS attacks against education industry

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, and the subsequent introduction of lockdown measures throughout the world, internet usage has increased significantly. Cybercriminals have taken advantage of this growth in online activity, launching an astonishing 10,089,687 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks in 2020. This was done to try and disrupt the performance and availability of online services by intentionally flooding them with traffic.

In terms of which industries were heavily targeted by threat actors, NETSCOUT’s Threat Intelligence Report – which examines the activities and trends in the DDoS threat landscape throughout the second half of 2020 – found that attackers focused on vital pandemic lifeline industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and education, with all of these sectors experiencing increased attention from malicious threat actors in 2020. This clearly indicates that cybercriminals were taking advantage of the challenging circumstances that these industries were facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite reaching this record-breaking number of attacks, the frequency of DDoS attacks is showing no signs of slowing down. According to research from NETSCOUT’s ATLAS Security Engineering & Response Team, cybercriminals launched roughly 2.9 million DDoS attacks in the first quarter of 2021 alone – a 31 percent increase from the same period in 2020. If this activity were to continue, we’d be on a trajectory to shatter the unprecedented 10 million attack figure from 2020.

DDoS attacks on the education sector

Throughout the last year, the education industry has been on the receiving end of a large number of DDoS attacks. According to the Threat Intelligence Report, this sector was one of the more heavily targeted industries in the second half of 2020, compared to 2019, with over 18,000 attacks against the education industry globally in the latter half of the year.

Adding to this, NETSCOUT has seen that DDoS attacks on educational services have steadily increased throughout the past year. There has been a 41 percent increase in attacks on the industry over the past three quarters: 32,000 attacks from July to September 2020, 39,000 attacks from October to December 2020, and 45,000 attacks in the first quarter of 2021. The news that a number of UK universities are preparing to keep lectures online into the autumn term of 2021 will have been music to the ears of cybercriminals, and will mean that the education sector remains a key focus for threat actors launching attacks.

When it comes to DDoS attacks against the education sector, researchers identified DDoS activity at not only the further education level, but also at secondary school level. The threat actors behind the attacks took advantage of the massive increase in online learning activity, launching a commensurate number of DDoS attacks on the education industry to try and take critical systems offline and cause maximum disruption. An example of this can be seen with the DDoS attack on a college in Lancashire on exam results day, which prevented students from accessing their exam results online and damaged all of the college’s IT infrastructure. Because of this, staff had to email exam results to each student individually.

Why is the education sector a target?

There are a number of potential motives behind DDoS attacks against the education industry. One motive is students themselves wanting to disrupt online learning, as was seen with the cyberattacks on Miami-Dade schools’ e-learning platforms. This wave of DDoS attacks was orchestrated by a 16-year-old high school student and resulted in students and teachers being unable to access their virtual classrooms.

Another potential motive is cybercriminals wishing to steal intellectual property. That’s because DDoS attacks don’t just affect digital learning platforms, they also disrupt the function of IT security systems such as firewalls. As such, cybercriminals use DDoS attacks to disguise cyberattacks on servers and network systems, a kind of smoke screen. Once the attackers have managed to penetrate the network of an educational institution, they may steal research documents, address data and other sensitive information. Subsequently, the cybercriminals will either turn this into money or use it for further attacks. For example, they could potentially send emails with extortion software ("ransomware") attached, in addition to including the names of members of staff. The inclusion of individual names in the extortion emails has the potential to strike fear into the hearts of recipients, making this method of attack an effective one for cybercriminals.

How can the education industry protect itself?

What makes DDoS attacks such a threat is that an attack prevents legitimate network requests from getting through. This can cause organisations to lose money, disrupt vital e-learning operations and damage the organisation’s reputation. As such, with DDoS attacks against the education industry showing no signs of slowing down, it is vital for organisations that operate in the education sector to have the necessary measures established to stop themselves from falling victim to a DDoS attack.

One of the best ways for organisations in the education sector to protect themselves is to install a strong and effective DDoS defence system. Educational institutions that have adequately prepared to defend their online infrastructure by installing an effective DDoS mitigation system have experienced next to no issues relating to DDoS attacks. This is because implementing comprehensive DDoS protection has meant that cybercriminals have been unable to launch their attacks, thus neutralising the threat posed by DDoS attacks.

Another means of defending against DDoS attacks is to divide the networks of education organisations into several, separate segments. These segments can then be connected through secured communication paths. Dividing into segments works like a firebreak, preventing a DDoS attack from spreading throughout the school network. For example, segmentation might look like this: one segment contains only web servers, through which external services such as the learning platform are offered. A second segment is reserved for the educational institution's email server and for systems ("proxies") through which employees of the institution access the Internet. A third segment contains services and servers accessible only through VPN or local connection.

As well as this, schools, universities and other educational institutions can protect their online infrastructure from DDoS attacks by calling on the help and support of IT security companies that specialise in defending against these types of attacks. This is because, as a rule, only such specialists have the expertise and technical means to detect and block DDoS attacks. Security systems such as gateways and firewalls are not capable of fending off DDoS attacks.

Students, teachers and other staff at education organisations should also stay vigilant

Students, teachers and other staff at education organisations should also stay vigilant if they receive emails with suspicious file attachments. In such cases, it is advisable to have the file scanned by the antivirus software that every computer should have installed before opening it.

In times of great uncertainty, threat actors thrive on continuous innovation. DDoS attacks will only become increasingly complex, with cybercriminals continuing to discover and weaponise new types of attack methods. These new attack vectors are designed with the intention to exploit the vulnerabilities exposed by the enormous digital shift that we have seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is therefore crucial that the education industry and security professionals remain watchful in order to protect the vital infrastructure that connects and enables modern education.

Richard Hummel, ASERT Threat Intelligence Lead for NETSCOUT