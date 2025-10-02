A Sunderland legacy in tune with the Music City

The legacy of a north-east champion of education for all is being kept alive by two young University of Sunderland students with very different ambitions who are hoping to make an impact in their chosen fields.

Modern Music Industries student Jake Judson and Accounting and Finance student Azman Mohammed, both from Sunderland, have won this year’s Sir Tom Cowie Sunderland Award, receiving £12,500 each to support them in the final year of their studies at the University.

The award was established in memory of the Wearside-born entrepreneur who died in 2012, aged 89. Sir Tom Cowie was a long-term supporter of the University and passionately believed in its principles of affording those with talent, regardless of background, the opportunity to enter higher education. As part of his legacy, the Sir Tom Cowie Sunderland Award was established to support students in achieving their full potential.

Sunderland’s establishment as a Music City is reflected in the passion and commitment of student Jake Judson. Jake, 20, is studying Modern Music Industries with NAME (the Northern Academy of Music Education) run by the University.

Jake said:

“I chose this course as it aligned with my ideas for my future and because of the influence of both Barry Hyde and Dan Donnelly, who are at the forefront of the music scene in the north-east. Their passion for what they do was really clear and I knew the course was right for me.”

Created by Barry Hyde, one quarter of The Futureheads, and Dan Donnelly, who has had a long career in bands such as Levellers, The Wonder Stuff and The Celtic Social Club, NAME aims to fully equip students for life in the music industry.

Jake added:

“After I graduate, I plan to give back to the music industry in Sunderland through volunteering for studios and putting on gigs and festivals in the local area. One day I hope to own my own Music venue.

“The Sir Tom Cowie Charitable Trust does fantastic work with young people in the north-east, including supporting music and the arts. I feel very fortunate that this initiative was available to me and I am delighted to be a small part of Sir Tom’s legacy.”

Danny Donnelly, Academic Director at the Northern Academy of Music Education, said:

“Jake always thinks outside of the box when it comes to his career in the creative industries. This became evident when his first year business plan was for a fashion brand. He makes music and plays and records but he is also a visual artist and fashion designer. This is the type of approach we love to encourage in our students do they can develop a portfolio career.”

Sunderland was named a Music City in January 2025. The Music City network, established in 2016, connects cities worldwide to support music industry growth, economic development and cultural exchange.

Azman Mohammed, also 20, is studying Accounting and Finance at the University. He said:

“I felt ecstatic, and I honestly didn’t believe it when discovered I’d won the Sir Tom Cowie Sunderland Award.

“I never really thought I would have made it as far as I did, and I’m very grateful for this opportunity. This scholarship will help me focus more on my studies.”

Andy Turton, Senior Lecturer in Accounting and Finance at the University, said:

“The Accounting and Finance team were extremely pleased to hear that Azman had secured the prestigious Sir Tom Cowie Sunderland Award. The award is testament to the hard work and dedication he has shown over the past two years, and I have the utmost confidence he will be an excellent recipient and brand ambassador for the University.”

David Gray, FRICS, Chairman of Trustees of The Sir Tom Cowie Charitable Trust, added:

“I was delighted with the applications we had this year. Jake is our first music scholar and Azman is from the business faculty. I am sure Sir Tom would have enjoyed discussing the current economic situation with Azman, and I am looking forward to experiencing a performance by Jake in due course.

“The more applications we get, the harder it is to select the successful candidates. I encourage anyone eligible to apply.”

The Sir Tom Cowie Sunderland Award is now open to applications from full-time undergraduates at the University of Sunderland.