A University of Sunderland graduate is heading to Paris to help support athletes competing at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

Jonathon Riall, who graduated from the University in 2005 after studying Sports and Exercise Development, is now Head of Performance Services for ParalympicsGB.

In this role, Jonathon is responsible for ensuring that the specific needs of each sport, whether equipment, spaces, technology or personal, are effectively addressed after assessing each performance plan for those sports.

Jonathon said: “The games is like no other event, so what many sports are able to manage in a normal World Championships, is often much more difficult at a Games, and therefore its easier when its centrally managed.

“The only impact that matters to me is that sports have what they need to do their thing when they arrive. I want it to feel easy for them all to deliver their plans.

“If somebody needed a freezer for their ice vests, I want it in place and accessible the second they arrive. If the sports can go about their business seamlessly, we have done a good job.”

After studying at the University of Sunderland, Jonathon started his career in the sporting sector.

Jonathon said: “Within six weeks after graduation, I started my first job with British Triathlon. From that point, I took every opportunity to develop and eventually led the national team to the first-ever Paralympic triathlon in Rio de Janeiro.”

Jonathon added: “My time at the University of Sunderland was a critical time in my development as a person and as a coach and leader which would set me up for my future career.

“The University treated me like an individual, they supported my development needs as a coach and as an athlete more than I had ever been supported before. They give me the confidence that I could go on and achieve anything that I wanted to.”

Before his current role, Jonathon was the Paratriathlon head coach at British Triathlon and has been a team leader for the England Commonwealth Games triathlon team.

Jonathon said: “By far the most rewarding part of my career so far is in seeing the difference in profile of disability sport which when I first started was significantly under-represented and under-respected.

“When I left British triathlon after 18 years, I was privileged enough to lead the England Commonwealth Games triathlon team at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham 2022.

“This team included some of the most talented Olympic and Paralympic athletes who during the course of that competition created friendships and bonds that will last a lifetime and having that experience in my final months in that role signified the improvements that had been made over the course of my time.”

Jonathon is also one of the Deputy Chef de Missions for Paris 2024.

One of the key duties of the Chef de Mission is to serve as the team’s spokesperson before and during the Paralympic Games. Additionally, they act as a mentor, supporter, and cheerleader, striving to motivate and inspire the team while safeguarding the athletes’ performances.

While at ParalymicsGB, Jonathon has been focused on enhancing the support athletes receive for their mental health. This year, he has successfully secured an additional space within the Paralympic Village to establish the first team lounge dedicated to wellbeing.

Jonathon said: “This lounge, called The Retreat, includes an area where athletes and staff can do arts and crafts, can meditate, can switch off from the hustle and bustle of the Paralympic village, all within the safety and security of the Paralympics GB environment.”

Jonathon will be in Paris along with the rest of ParalympicsGB for this year’s Paralympics in Paris starting August 28.