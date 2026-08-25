Blackburn College Announces Welcome Return of Animal Care Study at Country Park

Blackburn College is extending its vocational offerings by investing in a new series of animal care courses at a historic country park.

The college has announced the expansion of qualifications in Animal Care provision at Blackburn’s Witton Country Park, making Blackburn College the key provider of animal care qualifications in the local area.

Marking an exciting new chapter for the college, this is being hailed as a significant investment in skills, education, and opportunity for learners across Blackburn with Darwen.

Offering programmes to study animal care and animal management, from Entry Level through to Level 3, this new provision provides clear progression routes into further study and careers within the animal industry.

Principal and Chief Executive of Blackburn College, Dr Fazal Dad CBE, said:

“This project demonstrates what can be achieved through a strong, collaborative effort between the College and Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council.

“Our priority has always been to make Animal Care education accessible to learners who have a genuine passion for the industry.

“Thanks to this partnership, local students will not need to travel outside the area but supported right here in Blackburn, with clear pathways into further training and employment.”

The new Animal Care courses will create opportunities for routes into further study and careers within the animal industry, where students will learn practical skills in addition to studying animal nutrition, health and behaviour.

Rachel Tarplee, Vice Principal – Curriculum and Quality, said:

“This is an exciting expansion of Blackburn College’s curriculum with Animal Care being a vital area of interest for many learners, and we were determined not to lose these courses from the local area.

“By expanding the provision further at Witton Park, we are future proofing opportunities for students and strengthening our role as a provider that responds to the community need.

“The Witton Park site offers an exciting prospect for learners, staff, and the wider community, and Blackburn College is proud to help bring the site back for the benefit of the Borough.”

In partnership with Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council, the Witton Park site will be transformed into a vibrant, immersive learning environment once again, follow significant investment.

Launching in September, with enrolment available now through Blackburn College, this new venture is an important milestone for Blackburn College.

Councillor Quesir, Deputy Leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to have been able to support Blackburn College with the expansion of its Animal Care and Animal Management courses in the unique setting of Witton Park.

“This is yet another fantastic example of the positive impact that the council’s strong partnerships can have for residents across the borough – something we pride ourselves on.

“Our teams have been working incredibly hard to upgrade the facility, and we’re looking forward to the college welcoming students to the site in September and continuing to work closely with them.”