International partnership agreement signed with global university to strengthen research collaboration

The University of Derby has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) – a world-leading global university for technology, design and enterprise – to strengthen its international research collaboration.

The partnership will create opportunities for international collaborations, joint funding bids, and enhanced research impact.

Professor Myra Conway, Provost – Innovation and Research at the University of Derby, said:

“We are delighted to develop our partnership with RMIT University, which reflects our shared commitment to research excellence, innovation and global impact.

“By bringing together researchers, innovators and practitioners from both institutions, we can build on our collective strengths to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges, generate new knowledge and translate research into meaningful outcomes.

“Collaboration is at the heart of impactful research, and our closely aligned academic priorities provide a strong foundation for knowledge exchange, innovation and the development of opportunities for our staff, students and partners.”

The partnership will provide access to wider research networks, industry partners, facilities, and talent across both the UK and Australia. It will also support the development of future research leaders through shared doctoral training, staff exchanges, and collaborative research programmes.

The agreement was signed as part of a two-day research symposium held at the University of Derby’s Cavendish Building, where international colleagues from RMIT met with representatives from UK industry and the wider research community at Derby.

The event brought together researchers, industry partners, and international collaborators to showcase Derby-RMIT research strengths, accelerate knowledge exchange, and co-create solutions to global challenges.

Themes included digital transformation and AI, net zero and sustainability, advanced manufacturing and engineering, and health, wellbeing, and med tech.

Professor Catherine Itsiopoulos, RMIT Deputy Vice-Chancellor, STEM College, said the five-year agreement will create new opportunities for both universities.

She said:

“This renewed agreement reflects the strength of our relationship with the University of Derby and opens the door to new government and industry partnerships for both institutions, including joint research, and skills and academic opportunities for our staff and students.

“As dual sector universities, we share a commitment to developing the skills needed by graduates and society for the challenges we see now and into the future, and we look forward to advancing our joint priorities through the opportunities this expanded partnership will provide.”

The University of Derby is committed to creating positive social, cultural, economic, health and environmental impact through its teaching, research and civic activity. The University holds a Bronze Watermark from the National Co-ordinating Centre for Public Engagement (NCCPE), recognising its commitment to embedding public engagement across its work and strengthening partnerships with communities and stakeholders.