New £10million campus for University of Sunderland officially opened by Secretary of State for Education

A £10million University of Sunderland campus in one of the capital’s key financial districts is set to train the business leaders, financiers and NHS workforce of tomorrow.

The University this week (MARCH 27) officially opened a new London campus building, following more than 10 years of success in the capital.

The opening of the Harbour Exchange campus, close to Canary Wharf, demonstrates the University’s commitment to investment and continued growth, despite the current pressures facing the UK higher education system.

The Rt Hon Bridget Phillipson, Secretary of State for Education, and Member of Parliament for Houghton and Sunderland South, attended the event to undertake the official opening of the new campus on Thursday.

She said: “The University of Sunderland has had a hugely positive impact on the region, creating opportunities for students and supporting local growth. It’s fantastic to see the University expanding outside the North East.

“This investment will equip many young people from the North East and beyond with the knowledge and expertise needed to become future business leaders, financial professionals, and key NHS staff, helping put the British economy on firm foundations for growth.

“We inherited some really tough financial challenges in higher education, but we are supporting universities across the country to deliver for students and break down barriers to opportunity as part of our Plan for Change.”

Among an array of academic courses on offer, the new Harbour Exchange campus aims to provide qualifications and opportunities to hundreds of nurses over the next five years. It will also educate many of those who will be the next generation of managers and staff in the financial and business sectors.

Alan Hardie, Pro Vice-Chancellor International Office and Branch Campuses at the University, said:“Our new campus builds upon over a decade of success since we opened in London in 2012.

“We have welcomed 28,000 students since then, and our continued growth required us to look for larger premises. The new campus, with its state-of-the-art teaching and learning facilities, will drive our commitment to supporting student success and enhance our presence in the Canary Wharf area.”

The campus’s former building in South Quay is just over the road from the new building.

Lynsey Bendon, Acting Deputy Director (Operations) for the London campus, who led the new campus project, said:“Student experience, inclusion, and accessibility are at the heart of the design for our Harbour Exchange campus, and I am proud of what we have achieved.

“I’m grateful to colleagues, in both London and Sunderland, and external partners for their dedicated work and wholehearted commitment to the project.”

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University, said: “The opening of our new campus building in London speaks to the continuing ambition of the University of Sunderland. It also reflects our standing as an institution providing life-changing opportunities to students across the UK and internationally.”