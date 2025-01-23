Sunderland experts ask what makes a good Traitor

Experts at the University of Sunderland are asking the question ‘would you make a good traitor’ at an event all about the hit BBC1 series The Traitors.

Dr Mark Ord, Senior Lecturer in Psychology and Stephanie Farnsworth, Lecturer in Media and Communications, are set to host Betrayal on Screen: A Deep Dive into The Traitors Season 3, an online event that will analyse the cultural impact and psychology of the show.

This event will take place online on Wednesday 5 February 2025 between 4:30pm – 6:00pm.

Mark, who specialises in Evolutionary Psychology, said:

“The Traitors taps into something very deep in individuals. As a species we are cooperative, we need a social environment to survive and how you navigate that environment impacts the resources you get.

“But underneath all of that, there’s always a risk that individuals are trying to take advantage of you to get those resources.

“In the case of The Traitors, you’ve got a small proportion of traitors verses a large population of faithful and there is always that interplay between the two.

“The show taps into a deep-rooted drive to make sure that your cooperative social group, the Faithfuls, is not taken advantage of by individuals, the Traitors, so you can get your own resources, the cash prize at the end.”

The event will investigate ideas like this and the origins of the kinds of behaviours you see in The Traitors as well as look into the show’s cultural impact.

University Visiting Professor Nick Smith, Executive Vice President of Formats & Licensing at All3Media International, will also give an exclusive insight into television formats and licensing.

Nick said:

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to share the story of how The Traitors, currently the most successful TV format in the world, came to be, and what the future for it holds.

“I’m passionate about helping the next generation get into creative careers, especially those from underrepresented communities. I value working with the University of Sunderland and supporting them to prepare students for roles in the media.”

This event is aimed at anyone interested in studying a degree in Psychology, Film and Media or is a fan of the show.