TEDI-London celebrates inaugural graduation

The Engineering & Design Institute London (TEDI-London), the new trailblazing higher education institution founded by Arizona State University, King’s College London and UNSW Sydney, celebrated its inaugural graduation on Wednesday 24 July.

Held at the institute’s campus in Canada Water, London, the ceremony celebrated the achievements of the founding cohort of TEDI-London students who have successfully completed their 3 year Global Design Engineering BEng degree.

The event acknowledged and thanked students for boldly being the first to study at a brand new higher education institute and campus, which opened its doors in September 2021. Many of the students will continue their academic journey at TEDI-London by advancing to the 4th year Global Design Engineering integrated Master’s (MEng).

True to its ethos of being different through design, the institute made sure to re-define some of the traditional graduation motifs whilst drawing upon the heritage of its founding universities.

The graduation vestment worn by students was a bespoke design by Jane Cameron, a PhD student at University of New South Wales, who chose the black and yellow Black Darter dragonfly species as her inspiration for the pattern. The design was selected by TEDI-London students and staff following a competition where students from the founding universities were challenged to visibly define the TEDI-London graduand.

Created entirely from reclaimed timbers, the ceremonial mace was designed by Southwark-based community architects Yes Make. The mace features a globe, which has 3 longitudes and latitudes that mark out the locations of the founding partners in Arizona, London and Sydney.

Delivering the guest speech during the ceremony was Isabella Mascarenhas, former Vice President of Education & Social Impact at RS Group plc. Passionate about youth engagement and humanitarian aid response, Isabella now runs her own consultancy and is an active member of the TEDI-London Industry Advisory Group.

Professor Lisa Brodie, the institute’s Executive Dean said:

“It’s a true milestone-unlocked moment to have our first TEDI-London graduates, and a joy to celebrate the achievements of our entire founding cohort at the completion of their BEng degree. I’m incredibly proud and can’t wait to see them break boundaries, set new standards, and shine brightly in their careers. Congratulations to the class of 2024, and I look forward to seeing many of these trailblazers at TEDI-London again in September for their final year master’s.”

Reflecting on what they are hoping to achieve next, BEng graduate Anjali said:

“I am interested in environmental engineering and sustainability. The project-based learning here has given me the skills and confidence to pursue a career in these areas. I hope to work with companies focusing on sustainable solutions, potentially contributing to global challenges like climate change and renewable energy, applying my skills to create a positive impact on the environment.”

Based in South East London, TEDI-London opened in 2021 and currently has around 120 students enrolled in its Global Design Engineering programme. With an exclusive focus on engineering education through practical, project-based learning and close industry ties, the institute seeks to transform the traditional higher education model of engineering. With a global shortage of engineers, TEDI-London’s vision is to train and empower diverse innovators who can offer a broader range of perspectives when it comes to problem solving, to help tackle the ever-pressing global challenges we face.