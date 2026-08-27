Young people explore healthcare options at Treetops Hospice summer school

Students from across the region were given the chance to gain first-hand experience of healthcare careers at a two-day summer school hosted by Treetops Hospice, in partnership with the University of Derby.

Designed for Year 11 and Year 12 pupils and held at the hospice’s Risley site, the ‘Exploring Healthcare Careers Summer School’ introduced young people to the wide range of careers available across the health and care sector.

The initiative forms part of the University of Derby’s Recognising Potential programme, which aims to raise aspirations, widen participation and help young people from all backgrounds access opportunities in healthcare.

Delivered in partnership with Treetops Hospice, the programme created learning experiences aimed at building confidence, developing practical skills and supporting informed decisions about future study and careers.

Students took part in interactive communication skills workshops, simulated patient consultations, role-play scenarios, art-based activities encompassing what matters to them most, and discussions with professionals from across the multidisciplinary healthcare team.

The event also offered students the opportunity to meet senior leaders from Treetops Hospice, learn more about a variety of career journeys and explore the pathways into healthcare professions.

Dr Runa Saha, Founding Dean of Medicine at the University of Derby, said:

“A career in healthcare is about much more than clinical knowledge – it is about compassion, communication and working together to make a difference to people’s lives.

“Through our Recognising Potential programme, we are committed to ensuring that talented young people, whatever their background, have access to the opportunities, experiences and role models that will help them realise their ambitions.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Tom Donaldson Trust, Derbyshire Hub Plus and our colleagues at Treetops Hospice for making this summer school possible.”

The summer school reflects the shared commitment of the University of Derby, Treetops Hospice and regional partners to developing the future health and care workforce by inspiring the next generation and showcasing the breadth of rewarding careers available across the sector.

One participant said:

“It was absolutely amazing and one of the most useful events I have attended. It offered me a different perspective on healthcare scenarios and going through the role play and being able to improvise on the spot will help me to become a better doctor for my patients.”

Another student explained: “I realised more about the holistic and personal side of medicine, which is just as important as the science and treatment.”

Sharan Harris-Christensen, Head of Clinical Quality and Education at Treetops Hospice said:

“We were thrilled to welcome students to Treetops Hospice for our first Summer School in partnership with the University of Derby.

“The programme provided a valuable opportunity for participants to build confidence in compassionate conversations, gain insight into the breadth of careers available within hospice care and understand how every role contributes to making a real difference to patients and families.

“Person-centred care is at the heart of everything we do. Through this collaboration, we aim to be inspiring future healthcare professionals to recognise the profound impact they can have on the lives of others.”

The University of Derby recently announced the introduction of the Access to Higher Education Diploma (Medicine) as part of its ambitions to establish a regional hub for healthcare excellence, creating new pathways for local people to pursue careers in medicine and healthcare.

Due to launch in January 2027, the new programme aims to widen access to medical careers while helping to build a pipeline of skilled healthcare professionals to meet growing demand across the NHS.