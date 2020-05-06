Start a new hobby or learn a new skill from the comfort of your own home with South Staffordshire College

#EducateWhileYouIsolate - @SouthStaffs College is turning its most popular part time community and leisure courses into online courses.

Looking for something to do during lockdown, or just interested in learning something new? If you're aged 19+ and looking to improve your career prospects, learn a new skill or hobby you can now do just that from the comfort of your own home.

Courses will be taught online starting week commencing Monday 11th May.

These fun and engaging courses can lead to new opportunities and the courses on offer are in areas such as art, counselling, creative, criminology. ESOL, IT, languages, photography and teaching and much more.

Learn how to create a new garment, a bouquet of flowers, play the guitar, paint a masterpiece with watercolour or get to grips with computing or photoshop, all from the comfort of studying from home.

Instead of being in a classroom at college, you will be taught in a virtual classroom where you will speak to your tutor and work alongside others in a live chat.

Learn a new skill, follow instructions from your tutor and socialise on a weekly basis with people all interested in learning the same new skill as you.

