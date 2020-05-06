Start a new hobby or learn a new skill from the comfort of your own home with South Staffordshire College

Looking for something to do during lockdown, or just interested in learning something new? If you're aged 19+ and looking to improve your career prospects, learn a new skill or hobby you can now do just that from the comfort of your own home.
Courses will be taught online starting week commencing Monday 11th May.
These fun and engaging courses can lead to new opportunities and the courses on offer are in areas such as art, counselling, creative, criminology. ESOL, IT, languages, photography and teaching and much more.
Learn how to create a new garment, a bouquet of flowers, play the guitar, paint a masterpiece with watercolour or get to grips with computing or photoshop, all from the comfort of studying from home.
Instead of being in a classroom at college, you will be taught in a virtual classroom where you will speak to your tutor and work alongside others in a live chat.
Learn a new skill, follow instructions from your tutor and socialise on a weekly basis with people all interested in learning the same new skill as you.
Advertisement
How to resolve AdBlock issue?
You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk
The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.
Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.
FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.