How business professionals working in schools can find, join or create a network of local school business professionals.
Documents
Find a school business professional network
HTML
Join or create a network for school business professionals
HTML
Details
This guide describes how business professionals working in schools can join or create a school business professional network. Networks help professionals to connect and share information.
The school business professional networks directory includes groups that provide peer-to-peer support to help with a broad range of work-related activity, including buying for schools.
You can find potential networks by regional schools commissioner (RSC) region. Inclusion in the directory does not constitute a recommendation by the Department for Education.
All levels of staff can benefit from being part of a network. A network offers many opportunities, including:
- sharing experience and best practice between members and the wider schools sector
- creating an on-call community to resolve problems quickly, saving time and money
- getting better value for money through buying together
- sharing local benchmarking data
- linking to wider local, regional and national networks
- supporting innovation
- being a communication channel between school business professionals, professional bodies and the Department for Education (DfE)
- promoting local opportunities and providing peer support for members
Find out how a school business manager (SBM) established a peer-support network of 50 schools to share innovative strategies.
Last updated 3 July 2020
