Findings from research on pupils and their parents or carers and responses to questions asked in the survey.
Omnibus survey of pupils and their parents or carers: research report wave 6
PDF, 1.19MB, 106 pages
Omnibus survey of pupils and their parents or carers: technical report wave 6
PDF, 374KB, 26 pages
Parents and carers of college students data tables: wave 6
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 365KB
College students data tables: wave 6
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 411KB
Parents and carers of school pupils data tables: wave 6
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.09MB
School pupils data tables: wave 6
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.12MB
Omnibus survey of pupils and their parents or carers: research report wave 5
Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-998-2, DFE-RR906PDF, 2.08MB, 200 pages
College students and parent data tables wave 5
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 202KB
College student data tables wave 5
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 326KB
School pupils and parent data tables wave 5
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 754KB
School pupil data tables wave 5
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.26MB
Omnibus survey of pupils and their parents or carers: research report wave 4
PDF, 2.33MB, 241 pages
College students and parent data tables wave 4
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 17MB
College student data tables wave 4
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 26.2MB
School pupils and parent data tables wave 4
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 32.5MB
School pupil data tables wave 4
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 48.2MB
Omnibus survey of pupils and their parents or carers: research report wave 3
Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-859-6, DFE-RR772PDF, 764KB, 121 pages
Omnibus survey of pupils and their parents or carers: all parents data tables wave 3
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.45MB
Omnibus survey of pupils and their parents or carers: all pupils data tables wave 3
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.89MB
Omnibus survey of pupils and their parents or carers: paired pupils data tables wave 3
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.89MB
Omnibus survey of pupils and their parents or carers: paired parents data tables wave 3
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.45MB
Pupils and their parents or carers omnibus: wave 2 survey
Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-748-3, DFE-RR687PDF, 2.11MB, 128 pages
Pupils and their parents or carers omnibus: parent data tables - wave 2
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.09MB
Pupils and their parents or carers omnibus: pupil data tables - wave 2
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.21MB
Pupils and their parents or carers omnibus: wave 1 survey
Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-683-7, DFE-RR627PDF, 2.23MB, 132 pages
Pupils and their parents or carers omnibus: parent data tables - wave 1
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.12MB
Pupils and their parents or carers omnibus: pupil data tables - wave 1
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 961KB
Details
DfE gathered data from:
- pupils aged 11 to 17 who attend state-funded secondary schools in England
- pupils’ parents or carers
Questions in the survey were submitted by policy teams from DfE.
All waves cover responses from pupils in years 7 to 11, except wave 4, which includes paired responses from students in further education (FE) or sixth-form college.
Topics covered in the survey include:
- parental involvement in pupils’ learning
- changes to the school day
- mental health and wellbeing
- changes at school
- plans for the future
- bullying
- life outside of studies
- pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND)
4 Excel spreadsheets are not accessible because they have missing alternative text, tables with complex structures, hard to read text contrast and use of colour to denote meaning. This means they don’t meet WCAG success criteria 1.1.1 non-text content, 1.3.2 meaningful sequence, 1.4.3 contrast and 1.4.1 use of colour. Our teams are working to fix these by December 2020.
Last updated 8 October 2020 + show all updates
Added wave 6 research report, technical report and data tables.
Added wave 5 research report and data tables.
Added wave 4 report and data tables.
Added wave 3 survey data tables and research report.
Added report and support documents for wave 2 of the survey.
First published.