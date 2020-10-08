Findings from research on pupils and their parents or carers and responses to questions asked in the survey.

Documents

Omnibus survey of pupils and their parents or carers: research report wave 6

PDF, 1.19MB, 106 pages

Omnibus survey of pupils and their parents or carers: technical report wave 6

PDF, 374KB, 26 pages

Parents and carers of college students data tables: wave 6

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 365KB

College students data tables: wave 6

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 411KB

Parents and carers of school pupils data tables: wave 6

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.09MB

School pupils data tables: wave 6

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.12MB

Omnibus survey of pupils and their parents or carers: research report wave 5

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-998-2, DFE-RR906PDF, 2.08MB, 200 pages

College students and parent data tables wave 5

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 202KB

College student data tables wave 5

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 326KB

School pupils and parent data tables wave 5

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 754KB

School pupil data tables wave 5

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.26MB

Omnibus survey of pupils and their parents or carers: research report wave 4

PDF, 2.33MB, 241 pages

College students and parent data tables wave 4

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 17MB

College student data tables wave 4

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 26.2MB

School pupils and parent data tables wave 4

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 32.5MB

School pupil data tables wave 4

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 48.2MB

Omnibus survey of pupils and their parents or carers: research report wave 3

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-859-6, DFE-RR772PDF, 764KB, 121 pages

Omnibus survey of pupils and their parents or carers: all parents data tables wave 3

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.45MB

Omnibus survey of pupils and their parents or carers: all pupils data tables wave 3

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.89MB

Omnibus survey of pupils and their parents or carers: paired pupils data tables wave 3

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.89MB

Omnibus survey of pupils and their parents or carers: paired parents data tables wave 3

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.45MB

Pupils and their parents or carers omnibus: wave 2 survey

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-748-3, DFE-RR687PDF, 2.11MB, 128 pages

Pupils and their parents or carers omnibus: parent data tables - wave 2

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.09MB

Pupils and their parents or carers omnibus: pupil data tables - wave 2

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.21MB

Pupils and their parents or carers omnibus: wave 1 survey

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-683-7, DFE-RR627PDF, 2.23MB, 132 pages

Pupils and their parents or carers omnibus: parent data tables - wave 1

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.12MB

Pupils and their parents or carers omnibus: pupil data tables - wave 1

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 961KB

Details

DfE gathered data from:

  • pupils aged 11 to 17 who attend state-funded secondary schools in England
  • pupils’ parents or carers

Questions in the survey were submitted by policy teams from DfE.

All waves cover responses from pupils in years 7 to 11, except wave 4, which includes paired responses from students in further education (FE) or sixth-form college.

Topics covered in the survey include:

  • parental involvement in pupils’ learning
  • changes to the school day
  • mental health and wellbeing
  • changes at school
  • plans for the future
  • bullying
  • life outside of studies
  • pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND)

4 Excel spreadsheets are not accessible because they have missing alternative text, tables with complex structures, hard to read text contrast and use of colour to denote meaning. This means they don’t meet WCAG success criteria 1.1.1 non-text content, 1.3.2 meaningful sequence, 1.4.3 contrast and 1.4.1 use of colour. Our teams are working to fix these by December 2020.

Published 20 January 2017
Last updated 8 October 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added wave 6 research report, technical report and data tables.

  2. Added wave 5 research report and data tables.

  3. Added wave 4 report and data tables.

  4. Added wave 3 survey data tables and research report.

  5. Added report and support documents for wave 2 of the survey.

  6. First published.