Ready reckoners to calculate progress scores for pupils and schools, and transition matrices of GCSE subject grades by prior attainment.

These ready reckoners and transition matrices apply to 2018 and 2019 key stage 4 revised data.

Ready reckoners

The pupil Progress 8 ready reckoner calculates the Progress 8 score for an individual pupil.

The school Progress 8 ready reckoner shows how we calculate your school’s Progress 8 score from individual pupil Progress 8 scores.

The English Baccalaureate ( EBacc ) pupil ready reckoner calculates value-added ( VA ) scores for EBacc subjects (science, humanities and languages) for an individual pupil.

The EBacc school ready reckoner shows how we calculate your school’s VA scores for EBacc subjects from individual pupil VA scores.

The Progress 8 measure is a secondary school accountability system that aims to encourage schools to teach a broad curriculum. It measures pupils’ progress across 8 subjects from age 11 to 16.

Transition matrices

The transition matrices explore the national distribution of GCSE grades in each subject, and attainment in headline indicators for all pupils with the same key stage 2 prior attainment.

Results for pupils by gender, disadvantage, special educational needs ( SEN ) and English as an additional language ( EAL ) are all available in one file.

