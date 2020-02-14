Subject content, aims and leaning objectives for GCSE in physical education (PE) for teaching from 2016.
GCSE subject content for physical education
Ref: DFE-00697-2014PDF, 234KB, 8 pages
GCSE activity list for physical education
Ref: DfE-00009-2020PDF, 228KB, 8 pages
These publications set out the learning outcomes and content coverage required for GCSE specifications in physical education (PE).Published 26 January 2015
Updated the activity list to include new conditions relating to athletics and sailing.
Added the updated activity list for 2019.
Updated activity list document to remove wheelchair football, because it is covered by powerchair football, and to clarify that rugby union can only be used for one activity.
