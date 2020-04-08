This calculator is for students from England or the European Union (EU) starting a new undergraduate course in academic years:

  • 2019 to 2020
  • 2020 to 2021

Use the student finance calculator to estimate:

  • student loans
  • extra student funding, for example if you’re disabled or have children

Your result will be more accurate if you know your annual household income (your parents’ or partner’s income plus your own).

Start now

Before you start

If you’re a part-time student you’ll need to know how many credits you’ll study and how many credits a full-time student would study.

You cannot use the calculator if you’re from Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

