School-level annual school census 2020: business and technical specification, version 1.0
Ref: DfE-00131-2019PDF, 1.09MB, 45 pages
School-level annual school census 2020: validation rules
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 39.6KB
School-level annual school census 2020: validation rules
ODS, 23.5KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
Details
This is technical information about submitting data for the school-level annual school census 2020.
It’s for:
- suppliers of software for school management information systems (MIS)
- users of school MIS software
It applies to registered independent schools only.
The specification describes:
- what data schools should supply
- how to structure the data in XML
Software suppliers should use the list of validation rules so that schools can validate the data they submit.
You should also read the common basic data set. This defines common data items that schools use in MIS software and that we use in our data collections.
