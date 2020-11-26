Statistics on employment and continued education of adults finishing funded further education training.

Outcome-based success measures covering the destinations (into employment and learning), earnings and the progression of learners.

The data uses the longitudinal education outcomes (LEO) study, which looks at how learners move through education and into the labour market by bringing together:

  • schools, further and higher education information from the Department for Education (DfE)
  • employment information from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC)
  • benefit histories from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP)

Further education outcomes statistics

Telephone: Nick Treece 0114 2742728

