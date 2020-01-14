England's PISA 2018 results, with an international comparison of reading, maths and science performance of 15-year-old pupils.

PISA 2018: national report for England

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-075-1, DFE-RR961PDF, 5.77MB, 245 pages

PISA 2018: executive summary

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-075-1, DFE-RR961PDF, 349KB, 7 pages

PISA 2018: national report for England – chapter data tables

ODS, 2.51MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

PISA 2018: national report for England – appendix data tables

ODS, 212KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

The Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) is a survey of the educational performance of 15-year-old pupils organised by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The report provides analysis of the PISA 2018 findings for England and compares England’s performance to almost 80 other countries.

Published 3 December 2019
Last updated 14 January 2020 + show all updates
  1. Updated figures in tables A1.3 and D1.3 in the national report and table D1.3 in the appendix data tables file.
  2. First published.