From education to employment

Former student Una goes for world shearing record bid

Borders College April 25, 2024
Picture of Una Cameron shearing a sheep

Former @BordersCollege student and Scottish sheep shearing guru Una Cameron, from Newtown St Boswells, will have a crack at the Women’s Nine-hour Strong Wool World Shearing Record this summer. 

Una attended Borders College Newtown St Boswells campus full-time in 1988, studying Certificate in Agriculture, and on the YTS scheme in 1989, where she first lifted a shearing handpiece.

Now 51, she has been working as a professional Sheep Shearer on the world circuit for 29 years, shearing in sheds across the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Norway.

The attempt on the solo women’s nine-hour strong wool ewe record of 458, set by New Zealand shearer Sacha Bond in Southland in February 2024, will take place on 7 August 2024 at Trefranck in Cornwall, England.

Una will be put through her paces by personal sports trainer, Max Luxton, who has trained over ten world shearing record holders. She will be managed by award-winning farmer and New Zealander Matt Smith, who holds the men’s record of 731, set on the property in 2016.

Una, who is the only woman to have made the coveted Top 30 at the Golden Shears in New Zealand, said:

“I have decided to do a world record this year. It is something that is always on your mind as a shearer – every shearer’s dream.

“I never thought I was good enough but my friends and peers from the industry have pushed me to attempt it, and with their support I know I can do it.”

Back in the day, very few women pushed a handpiece and treaded the boards in the shearing sheds and at the competitions.

Una added:

“I found the early years quite difficult as a female shearer, as most people assumed you would be doing the wool when you walked into a shearing shed. More women are now coming into the industry and are proving themselves as competent shearers.”

Una, who won the Scottish Speed Shear title last year at Strathaven Show, blasted her ovine out in 32 seconds. She qualified for the Scottish final with a speed of 23 seconds in second place at Bonchester Bridge.

Anyone interested in sponsoring the record, please contact Eilidh MacPherson at [email protected] or Marie Prebble at [email protected]

Published in: Education News | FE News, Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights
Borders College

