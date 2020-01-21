Research looking at what interventions improve the level of attainment for disadvantaged students in the further education and adult learning sectors.

Documents

Improving attainment among disadvantaged students in the FE and adult learning sector: evidence review PDF , 13.9MB, 71 pages

Details

The report sets out the main research findings and recommendations for the government.

It recommends that the government should invest £20 million over 5 years to establish a What Works Centre for further education. The government and the centre should focus on:

what works across all stages of the learner journey - from participation to longer term socio-economic outcomes

what works for specific groups of learners

‘Investing in ‘what works’ activity in further education and adult learning: policy brief’ is also available and sets out the case for a What Works Centre for further education and adult learning.

Find about more about the What Works initiative.

