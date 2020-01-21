Research looking at what interventions improve the level of attainment for disadvantaged students in the further education and adult learning sectors.
Documents
Improving attainment among disadvantaged students in the FE and adult learning sector: evidence review
PDF, 13.9MB, 71 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Details
The report sets out the main research findings and recommendations for the government.
It recommends that the government should invest £20 million over 5 years to establish a What Works Centre for further education. The government and the centre should focus on:
- what works across all stages of the learner journey - from participation to longer term socio-economic outcomes
- what works for specific groups of learners
‘Investing in ‘what works’ activity in further education and adult learning: policy brief’ is also available and sets out the case for a What Works Centre for further education and adult learning.
Find about more about the What Works initiative.
Advertisement