We are seeking views on reforming the subcontracting of education and training for learners over the age of 16.

Subcontracting education and training for learners over 16 is common. We want to review how we oversee the practice to:

  • strengthen our monitoring and improve our assessment of risk
  • get involved more quickly and decisively when needed
  • make the rules and requirements clearer across post 16 funding
  • reduce the volume of subcontracting overall
  • stop subcontracting undertaken only for financial reasons
  • keep subcontracting that meets special needs and improves access and opportunities for disadvantaged learners
Published 4 February 2020