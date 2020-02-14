Numbers of adjustments to the marks of candidates who have not been able to demonstrate attainment because of exceptional circumstances.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources A notice to Kingscourt School from the Department for Education.Docume Resources A notice to the Yehudi Menuhin School from the Department for Educatio Resources A notice to Kent House Hospital School from the Department for Educati