Al-Mahad-Al-Islami: warning notice

A notice to Al-Mahad-Al-Islami from the Department for Education.

This notice is now closed.

Failings were found at this independent school during an Ofsted inspection.

The Department for Education ( DfE ) issued a notice to improve on 8 April 2019.

DfE removed the regulatory action on 15 November 2019.

14 February 2020 DfE removed the regulatory action on 15 November 2019. 8 April 2019 First published.