A notice to Al-Mahad-Al-Islami from the Department for Education.

Documents

Al-Mahad-Al-Islami: warning notice

PDF, 159KB, 6 pages

Details

This notice is now closed.

Failings were found at this independent school during an Ofsted inspection.

The Department for Education (DfE) issued a notice to improve on 8 April 2019.

DfE removed the regulatory action on 15 November 2019.

Published 8 April 2019
Last updated 14 February 2020 + show all updates

  1. DfE removed the regulatory action on 15 November 2019.

  2. First published.

