The Yehudi Menuhin School: warning notice

A notice to the Yehudi Menuhin School from the Department for Education.

Documents

Details

An Ofsted inspection found failings at this independent school.

The Department for Education ( DfE ) issued a notice to improve on 25 June 2019.

DfE removed the regulatory action on 11 November 2019.

