Documents and tools for use when procuring school buildings using the construction framework.

Documents

Preliminary invitation to tender template

Ref: DfE-00042-2020ODT, 80.5KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Preliminary ITT / ISP - evaluation matrix (appendix A)

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.52MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Invitation to tender template

Ref: DfE-00039-2020ODT, 96.6KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

ITT / ISP - technical requirements: high value band (appendix I)

PDF, 632KB, 19 pages

ITT / ISP - technical requirements: medium and low bands (appendix I)

PDF, 229KB, 7 pages

ITT / ISP - evaluation matrix: high value band (appendix K)

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 97.5KB

ITT / ISP - evaluation matrix: medium and low bands (appendix K)

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.01MB

Employer's requirements part A - general conditions

PDF, 1.63MB, 94 pages

Decant protocol template

ODT, 65.4KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

ICT cost matrix

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 61.8KB

Future schools notice template

ODT, 55.9KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

EOI response form

ODS, 41.8KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Preliminary invitation to submit proposal template

Ref: DfE-00040-2020ODT, 80.1KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Invitation to submit proposal template

Ref: DfE-00041-2020ODT, 96.5KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

PITT unsuccessful bidder letter template

ODT, 67.8KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

PITT successful bidder letter template

ODT, 67.1KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

ITT unsuccessful bidder letter template

ODT, 74.5KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Selected panel member letter template

ODT, 71.8KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

These documents and tools can be used to procure school building projects by:

  • technical professionals
  • school trusts
  • local authorities
  • dioceses

Further guidance on the school buildings: construction framework is available.

For further information, please contact

Published 6 April 2018
Last updated 18 February 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added updated versions of 'Preliminary invitation to tender template', 'Invitation to tender template', 'Preliminary invitation to submit proposal template' and 'Invitation to submit proposal template'.

  2. Updated 'preliminary ITT / ISP - evaluation matrix (appendix A)', 'ITT / ISP - evaluation matrix: high value band (appendix K)' and 'ITT / ISP - evaluation matrix: medium and low bands (appendix K)'.

  3. First published.