Completed RFCs that we'll make to the CBDS during 2020, including details of the change and the reasons for the request.

Documents

RFC 1130: aggregate number of sessions

PDF, 183KB, 5 pages

RFC 1126: English GCSE prior attainment

PDF, 190KB, 4 pages

RFC 1125: attendance changes

PDF, 208KB, 5 pages

RFC 1124: exclusion codeset

PDF, 183KB, 5 pages

RFC 1123: T-Level data items

PDF, 214KB, 7 pages

RFC 1120: EHC plan

PDF, 163KB, 4 pages

RFC 1109: CIN census 2020 to 2021 assessment code set

PDF, 238KB, 8 pages

Details

These files contain information for suppliers developing software and management information systems (MIS) for local authorities and schools.

The CBDS database is also available.

Published 19 February 2020