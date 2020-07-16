Further education and skills data, including apprenticeships, for the first 3 quarters of the 2019 to 2020 academic year in England (August 2019 to April 2020, reported to date).
Documents
Further education and skills: July 2020 main text
PDF, 420KB, 14 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Further education and skills: July 2020 - list of supplementary files
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 170KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Further education and skills: July 2020 main tables
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 196KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Further education and skills: July 2020 main tables
ODS, 124KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Characteristics of apprentices and apprenticeships in 2019/20 potentially affected by the 2020 Coronavirus restrictions.
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 81.7KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Characteristics of apprentices and apprenticeships in 2019/20 potentially affected by the 2020 Coronavirus restrictions.
ODS, 40.6KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Characteristics of adult (19+) Education and training learner and learning aim participation in 2019/20 potentially affected by the 2020 Coronavirus restrictions
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 44KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Characteristics of adult (19+) Education and training learner and learning aim participation in 2019/20 potentially affected by the 2020 Coronavirus restrictions.
ODS, 28.3KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
Advertisement
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Further education and skills: July 2020 metadata for underlying data files
PDF, 154KB, 8 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Underlying data: apprenticeship starts
ZIP, 13MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Underlying data: apprenticeship achievements
ZIP, 613KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Underlying data: apprenticeship start and achievement demographics
ZIP, 8.81MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Underlying data: apprenticeship participation
ZIP, 4.01MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Underlying data: apprenticeship starts LEPs
ZIP, 88.4KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Underlying data: FES learner participation
ZIP, 3.12MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Underlying data: FES aims enrolments - part 1
ZIP, 84.1MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Underlying data: FES aims enrolments - part 2
ZIP, 82.6MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Underlying data: FES aims achievements
ZIP, 40.8MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Pre-release access list: Further education and skills July 2020
HTML
Details
Due to the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on further education and apprenticeship training activity, and the reporting of data, the Department for Education (DfE) replaced the planned further in-year statistics from the Apprenticeship and traineeships: April 2020 release onwards. We will publish the end-of-year releases normally published in November, but replacing the remaining in-year dates enables us to provide releases with more relevant information to cover the period affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
We intend to make headline statistics such as apprenticeship starts available on a regular basis, and to similar timescales to those currently, but we intend to repurpose our releases to focus on the most relevant information available. Please see the main text document for more information on the replacement to publications.
Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to tell us about your key data needs. We’d particularly like to know how often you need data and how you’d like it broken down. For example, by age, level and individual framework or standard.
Read Statistics at DfE to find out about any changes.
This publication contain further education and skills statistics in England, including learner participation and achievements reported for the first three quarters (August 2019 to April 2020) of the 2019 to 2020 academic year (reported to date).
This comprises adult (aged 19 and over) government-funded further education (excluding schools and higher education) comprising:
- education and training
- English and maths
- community learning
Additional data relating to all age apprenticeships (participation and achievements) are also being published for the first time in this release along with further breakdowns of the apprenticeship starts covering this same time frame, as published in the Apprenticeship and traineeships: June 2020 statistics publication. Headline further education figures include traineeships and apprenticeships where appropriate.
Further breakdowns of these data are available in the FE data library. Commentary and statistics specific to the last full academic year can be found in the Further education and skills: November 2019 statistics publication.
We are planning on moving all our further education and apprenticeship releases to a new platform during 2020. These plans are detailed in the ‘main text’ document.
For further information about this publication or to provide feedback, please contact:
Further education statistical dissemination team
Praful Whiteman
Department for Education
2 St Paul’s Place
125 Norfolk Street
Sheffield
S1 2FJ
EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.