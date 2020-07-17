The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about Brent Council community primary schools.

Documents

ADA3726: Brent Council for community primary schools in Brent

PDF, 143KB, 5 pages

Details

Decision reference: ADA3726

Type of decision: objection to admission arrangements – not upheld

School type: community

School phase: primary

Local authority: Brent Council

Admission authority: local authority

Published 17 July 2020