Technical documents for software suppliers for common transfer file (CTF) 20.

Documents

Common transfer file 20: specification

PDF, 420KB, 61 pages

Common transfer file 20: guide

Ref: DfE-00141-2020PDF, 370KB, 49 pages

Details

This technical specification is for software suppliers developing and maintaining common transfer files (CTF) in school and local authority management information systems (MIS).

This guide is for local authorities and schools to help them use CTF 20.

Schools and local authorities use the CTF to send pupil data when a pupil transfers from one school to another.

The CTF 20 will be valid for use from September 2020.

You should also refer to the common basic data set (CBDS). This defines common data items that schools and local authorities use in MIS, and that we use in our data collections.

Published 14 February 2020
Last updated 21 August 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added 'Common transfer file 20: guide'.

  2. First published.

    SLC Supplier Spend July 2020
    Resources
    As part of the Student Loans Company's commitment to transparency, it
    COVID-19 pulse survey June 2020
    Resources
    The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education opened a pul
    Pension grants for schools, local authorities and music hubs
    Resources
    Guidance on the pension grant, supplementary fund, and pension funding