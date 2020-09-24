Forecasts of student numbers, student loan expenditure and student loan repayments in England.

These statistics show forecasts for higher education (HE) and further education (FE) student loans in England. These include forecasts for:

  • student loan outlay
  • student loan repayments
  • student numbers
  • the proportion of student loan outlay that is subsidised by government, known as the resource accounting and budgeting (RAB) charge
  • the proportion of loan borrowers expected to fully repay their loans
  • the size of the student loan book

Documents

Published 28 June 2018
Last updated 24 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added 'Student loan forecasts, England: 2019 to 2020'.

  2. Added Student loan forecasts, England: 2018 to 2019.

  3. First published.

