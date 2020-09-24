Practical training materials for primary and secondary schools to use to train staff to teach about respectful relationships.

Respectful relationships teacher training module

MS Powerpoint Presentation, 362KB

This training session supports the new statutory:

The module contains key knowledge and facts to help teachers understand what they must teach. It includes information on:

  • bullying
  • stereotypes
  • the importance of respect
  • healthy friendships
  • rights and responsibilities regarding equality
  • damaging stereotypes
  • criminal behaviour in relationships

These slides should be adapted to suit individual school context. This can include adding your own videos and resources to make your teaching training sessions more visual and interactive.

When planning your curriculum, consider how you will link these topics.

Respectful relationships is closely related to:

Published 24 September 2020