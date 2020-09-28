Letter from Gavin Williamson, Secretary of State for Education to Amanda Spielman, Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector regarding apprenticeship training provision.

Documents

Gavin Williamson, Education Secretary letter to Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector

PDF, 76.7KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Gavin Williamson, Education Secretary letter to Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector (web accessible version)

HTML

Details

This letter from the Secretary of State for Education to Amanda Spielman, Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector formally requests Ofsted to inspect level 6 and 7 apprenticeship training provision from 1 April 2021.

Teaching during coronavirus (COVID-19)
Resources
Information, guidance and support for teachers and leaders on educatin
Financial notice to improve: Cirrus Primary Academy Trust
Resources
A financial notice to improve issued to Cirrus Primary Academy Trust b
School admission appeals data collection 2021: guide
Resources
Guide for local authorities to help them complete and return the schoo

Published 28 September 2020