Specification and validation rules for local authorities and software suppliers preparing for the 2021 to 2022 children in need census.

Children in need census 2021 to 2022: business and technical specification

Ref: DfE-00201-2020PDF, 494KB, 36 pages

Children in need census 2021 to 2022: validation rules

ODS, 17.4KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 27.3KB

This is technical information about submitting data for the children in need census for the period 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022.

It is for:

  • suppliers of software for local authority management information systems (MIS)
  • users of local authority MIS software

It explains:

  • changes to the previous year’s census collection
  • what data local authorities should supply at child level
  • how to structure the data in XML
  • how to check the data against the validation rules
Published 6 November 2020